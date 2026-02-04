Dem rising star who called Trump ‘con man’ spent over $120k on luxury hotels, transportation and security

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Progressive rising star Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Texas, spent over $120,000 on luxury hotels, transportation and private security services over the course of 2025.

Federal Election Commission filings for Crockett, who has referred to President Donald Trump as a "slick con man" only concerned about pleasing the rich, show she sank just over $124,000 from her House and Senate campaign funds on luxury lodging, high-end transportation and private security in 2025.

Crockett spent $32,685.58 on luxury hotels alone. In the final quarter of 2025, as Crockett launched her Senate campaign, which she framed as a fight for the people against a "system of greed," she spent $11,841.27 on top-name hotels across the country. Hotels Crockett’s campaigns paid for in the last quarter of 2025 included the Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Hotel Zaza, Kimpton and the five-star Los Angeles West Hollywood Edition.

Meanwhile, she spent a total of $11,738.60 on limousine and luxury car services in 2025. Her Senate and House filings show she spent $5,446.30 on Bay Area Lux Limos, based in California, and Detailed Drivers, a "white-glove" transportation service, in the last three months of the year.

By far the largest expense was private security, despite Crockett repeatedly calling to defund the police. Crockett paid close to $80,000 for security in 2025. A significant portion, $30,079.34, of those security costs came in the final quarter of 2025.

In 2021, while Crockett was serving in the Texas House of Representatives, she said, "The Defund movement seeks to actually bring about healing and finally invest in our communities to make them safer, addressing the root causes of crime and by allowing the professionals to do their respective jobs. Defund is about finally being smart on crime. Defund is about lightening the load for our offices of all things they didn't sign up for. Defund is about finally being fiscally responsible when it comes to policing in this state."

Since entering Congress in 2023, Crockett has emerged as one of the foremost Democratic voices, especially when it comes to criticism of the Trump administration and other Republicans.

She took heat in early 2025 for several inflammatory comments, including calling for then-Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk to be "taken down" and mocking Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is wheelchair bound, as "governor hot wheels." In both instances, Crockett said that her comments were misinterpreted or taken out of context.

During her Senate campaign, she has cast herself as the only candidate who has "gone toe-to-toe with Trump."

During a recent debate with Democratic primary opponent state Rep. James Talarico, Crockett called for impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying, "I think that there is more than enough to impeach."

She also recently likened Trump's immigration enforcement campaign to Nazi Germany and accused the Supreme Court of sanctioning "modern-day slave patrols."

Crockett joined more than 70 House Democrats in co-sponsoring articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for "systemic abuses of power, violations of civil and constitutional rights, and deliberate obstruction of congressional oversight."

"Secretary Noem has violated her oath and weaponized ICE against American communities," said Crockett. "What we are witnessing is not public safety — it is state-sanctioned violence. It is unconstitutional, it is dangerous, and it demands accountability."

The Texas U.S. Senate primary election is on March 3. Whichever candidate emerges victorious will face off against either incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton or Rep. Wesley Hunt in the November general election.

