Texas Dem Senate candidate's 'mediocre' comment rocks race

A Texas Democrat running for Senate is facing backlash over his comments about his former opponent.

Morgan Thompson, a political influencer who posts on TikTok under the username @morga_tt, claimed that state Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat, referred to former Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, as a "mediocre Black man."

Thompson, who is Black, said the remark was made after a Jan. 12 town hall in Plano Texas. Talarico, who is now facing off against Rep. Jasmine Crockett, allegedly told Thompson that he "signed up to run against a mediocre Black man, not a formidable, intelligent Black woman."

Talarico was reportedly referring to Allred as the "mediocre Black man" and Crockett as "a formidable, intelligent Black woman." Allred had ended his campaign in early December as Crockett prepared to enter the race. She formally launched her bid for the Senate on Dec. 8, 2025, the same day Allred ended his campaign.

In response to Fox News Digital's request for comment, Talarico's campaign pointed to a statement that was released after Thompson's video went viral. In the statement, Talarico claimed that it was a "mischaracterization of a private conversation."

"In my praise of Congresswoman Crockett, I described Congressman Allred’s method of campaigning as mediocre — but his life and service are not. I would never attack him on the basis of race," Talarico's statement read. "As a Black man in America, Congressman Allred has had to work twice as hard to get where he is. I understand how my critique of the Congressman’s campaign could be interpreted given this country’s painful legacy of racism, and I care deeply about the impact my words have on others."

Talarico asserted that Democrats are "all on the same team" and said he "deeply" respects Allred.

Allred, a former NFL linebacker, civil rights attorney and congressman, responded to Talarico in a video posted on X. He slammed Talarico for having "the temerity and the audacity" to make the remark to Thompson.

"First, let me give you some free advice James, if you want to compliment Black women, just do it," Allred said in the video. "Just do it. Don't do it while also tearing down a Black man, okay?"

"We're tired of folks using praise for Black women to mask criticism for Black men. That's not good for our community," Allred added.

The former congressman suggested that there was "a bit of confession" in Talarico's remarks, saying "Maybe you used the word 'mediocre' because there was something creeping into your mind about yourself because I know you're not talking about somebody who's been better at three things than you've ever been at one."

At the end of his video, Allred encouraged people to vote for Crockett, and said that Talarico "should not be our nominee for United States Senate."

Crockett and Talarico will face off in the state's March 3 primary. The winner will then run against Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett's office for comment.