Trump sends official notification to Congress on strikes against Iran

President Donald Trump on Monday sent an official notification to Congress about the U.S. strikes against Iran, in which he attempted to justify the military action in the now expanding conflict in the Middle East.

In a letter obtained by FOX News, Trump told Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that "no U.S. ground forces were used in these strikes" and that the mission "was planned and executed in a manner designed to minimize civilian casualties, deter future attacks, and neutralize Iran's malign activities."

This comes after joint U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran on Saturday, triggering a response from Tehran and a wider conflict in the region.

"Although the United States desires a quick and enduring peace, not possible at this time to know the full scope and duration of military operations that may be necessary," Trump wrote. "As such, United States forces remain postured to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats and attacks upon the United States or its allies and partners, and ensure the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran ceases being a threat to the United States, its allies, and the international community."

"I directed this military action consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States interests both at home and abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests," he added. "I acted pursuant to my constitutional authority as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive to conduct United States foreign relations."

Trump said he was "providing this report as part of my efforts to keep the Congress fully informed, consistent with the War Powers Resolution."

