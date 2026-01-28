Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Crockett says there's 'more than enough to impeach Donald Trump' in Texas Senate debate

The Democratic Senate candidate called for impeachment proceedings against Trump during a debate with state Rep James Talarico at a labor union convention

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Trump shreds Jasmine Crockett amid Senate run: 'Low IQ person' Video

Trump shreds Jasmine Crockett amid Senate run: 'Low IQ person'

Panelists Yemisi Egbewole and Erin Maguire join 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss Democratic Party infighting over Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Texas Senate bid and debate Kamala Harris’ legacy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, called for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump as she aims to win a U.S. Senate seat. 

Crockett, an outspoken critic of Trump and his administration, made her stance clear during Saturday's debate with Texas State Rep. James Talarici, also a Democrat. 

The pair engaged in an hourlong discussion before hundreds of labor union members at the Texas AFL-CIO political convention.

Crockett said she would support impeachment proceedings against Trump, starting with his use of tariffs.

DEMOCRATS LOOK AT DEFUNDING ICE, IMPEACHING NOEM AFTER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

Crockett and Trump

Rep. Jasmine Crockett said she would support impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival; John McDonnell/Getty Images)

"I think that there is more than enough to impeach Donald Trump," she said. "Ultimately, do I think we should go through the formal process? Absolutely."

Talarico stopped short of suggesting whether he would support impeachment proceedings, except to say, "I think the administration has certainly committed impeachable offenses."

Crockett has frequently criticized Trump over a range of matters, including his crackdown on illegal immigration

She recently likened Trump's immigration enforcement campaign to Nazi Germany and accused the Supreme Court of sanctioning "modern day slave patrols."

PROGRESSIVE DEM JASMINE CROCKETT TARGETS TRUMP DEPORTATION FLIGHTS WITH NEW 'TRACK ICE' BILL

Rep. Jasmine Crockett during a Senate debate in Texas

Primary candidate for U.S. Senate, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, participates in a debate with Texas state Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, during the Texas AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education Convention on Jan. 24 in Georgetown, Texas. (Bob Daemmrich/Texas Tribune via AP, Pool)

"Because when we look at other places, say, places that did things like — oh, you know — go door to door, looking for people as they had to hide out, say — in an attic. Does that sound familiar to anybody?" Crockett asked during a hearing earlier this month titled: "Kidnapped and Disappeared: Trump’s Deadly Assault on Minnesota."

Amid her criticism of Trump, Crockett joined more than 70 House Democrats in co-sponsoring articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for "systemic abuses of power, violations of civil and constitutional rights, and deliberate obstruction of congressional oversight."

"Secretary Noem has violated her oath and weaponized ICE against American communities," said Crockett. "What we are witnessing is not public safety — it is state-sanctioned violence. It is unconstitutional, it is dangerous, and it demands accountability."

Supporting Jasmine Crockett for Texas Senate is a 'waste of money,' comedian says Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democratic nominee for the Senate race will be chosen in a March 3 primary. The winner will face the winner of the Republican contest between Sen. John Cornyn, Rep. Wesley Hunt and state Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue