Crockett says there's 'more than enough to impeach Donald Trump' in Texas Senate debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, called for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump as she aims to win a U.S. Senate seat.

Crockett, an outspoken critic of Trump and his administration, made her stance clear during Saturday's debate with Texas State Rep. James Talarici, also a Democrat.

The pair engaged in an hourlong discussion before hundreds of labor union members at the Texas AFL-CIO political convention.

Crockett said she would support impeachment proceedings against Trump, starting with his use of tariffs.

DEMOCRATS LOOK AT DEFUNDING ICE, IMPEACHING NOEM AFTER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

"I think that there is more than enough to impeach Donald Trump," she said. "Ultimately, do I think we should go through the formal process? Absolutely."

Talarico stopped short of suggesting whether he would support impeachment proceedings, except to say, "I think the administration has certainly committed impeachable offenses."

Crockett has frequently criticized Trump over a range of matters, including his crackdown on illegal immigration.

She recently likened Trump's immigration enforcement campaign to Nazi Germany and accused the Supreme Court of sanctioning "modern day slave patrols."

PROGRESSIVE DEM JASMINE CROCKETT TARGETS TRUMP DEPORTATION FLIGHTS WITH NEW 'TRACK ICE' BILL

"Because when we look at other places, say, places that did things like — oh, you know — go door to door, looking for people as they had to hide out, say — in an attic. Does that sound familiar to anybody?" Crockett asked during a hearing earlier this month titled: "Kidnapped and Disappeared: Trump’s Deadly Assault on Minnesota."

Amid her criticism of Trump, Crockett joined more than 70 House Democrats in co-sponsoring articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for "systemic abuses of power, violations of civil and constitutional rights, and deliberate obstruction of congressional oversight."

"Secretary Noem has violated her oath and weaponized ICE against American communities," said Crockett. "What we are witnessing is not public safety — it is state-sanctioned violence. It is unconstitutional, it is dangerous, and it demands accountability."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democratic nominee for the Senate race will be chosen in a March 3 primary. The winner will face the winner of the Republican contest between Sen. John Cornyn, Rep. Wesley Hunt and state Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.