Donald Trump

White House doctor explains Trump’s visible neck rash

Trump's doctor said the president is using preventative skin treatment cream that will cause redness for several weeks

White House releases Trump health update after speculation over swollen legs, bruised hands Video

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed additional details on President Donald Trump's health after photos showed some bruising on the back of his hands, and apparently swollen legs.

President Donald Trump's personal doctor on Monday said he was using a cream after a rash was spotted on his neck, which drew criticism online.

The redness on the right side of Trump's neck was imposed during Monday's Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House.

It appeared just above his shirt collar. 

President Donald Trump seen at a ceremony

President Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Monday in Washington, D.C. Trump was spotted with what appeared to be a rash on the right side of his neck.  ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images))

"President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor," Dr. Sean Barbabella, Trump's physician, told Fox News. "The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks."

Questions about Trump's health began last year after swelling and bruising was seen on his hands and swelling on his ankles. 

DOCTORS REACT TO ALLEGED TRUMP HEALTH CONCERNS AS PHOTOS SHOWING SWELLING AND BRUISING

"At the time, the White House announced that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which occurs when leg veins fail to send blood back to the heart properly."

White House Press secretary Karoline Leavitt characterized the diagnosis as "benign and common, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

Regarding Trump's hand bruises, Leavitt said it was from "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."

What President Donald Trump's chronic venous insufficiency means Video

"This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy," she said. "The president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here."

In October, Barbabella said Trump was in "excellent overall health" after a follow-up evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

