Trump criticizes Biden for transferring weapons to Ukraine but insists US is 'stocked' to win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Monday accused former President Joe Biden of failing to replenish U.S. weapons stockpiles, though insisted that the U.S. is still "stocked" to win as Operation Epic Fury continues to devastate Iran.

U.S. munitions at the medium and upper medium grade have "never been higher or better," Trump said on Monday in a post on his Truth Social platform. He added that "we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons."

"Wars can be fought "forever," and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries (sic) finest arms!)," the president’s post read.

But Trump noted that while the U.S. has a "good" supply of the highest munitions grade, it is "not where we want to be."

"Much additional high grade weaponry is stored for us in outlying countries," the post read. "Sleepy Joe Biden spent all of his time, and our Country’s money, GIVING everything to P.T. Barnum (Zelenskyy!) of Ukraine - Hundreds of Billions of Dollars worth - And, while he gave so much of the super high end away (FREE!), he didn’t bother to replace it."

The U.S. delivered billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with Biden approving an additional $500 million of military aid in a security package rushed out the door just days before Trump’s second term began.

"Fortunately, I rebuilt the military in my first term, and continue to do so," Trump added. "The United States is stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG!!!"

"Their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone," he wrote later. "They want to talk. I said "Too Late!'"

HEGSETH LAYS OUT 'CLEAR' 3-PART MISSION AGAINST IRAN, SAYS WAR ‘IS NOT ENDLESS'

The U.S. and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury on Saturday morning, a joint military campaign that officials say targeted Iranian leadership and key military installations.

Earlier Monday, Trump declared that the operation in Iran is "ahead of schedule," stating that many of the regime's military leaders were eliminated in about an hour.

"We have the strongest and most powerful, by far, military in the world, and we will easily prevail," the president said. "We're already substantially ahead of our time projections, but whatever the time is, it's okay. Whatever it takes."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump said that the operation is projected to last four to five weeks, noting that "we have capability to go far longer than that."

"We also projected four weeks to terminate the military leadership," Trump added. "And as you know, that was done in about an hour. So we're ahead of schedule there by a lot."