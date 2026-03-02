GOP Texas candidate in the hot seat after rival exposes family's Dem donations: 'Doesn't make sense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A GOP candidate running for Congress in Texas believes the state’s open primaries may have allowed a Democrat to enter a Republican primary.

Alexander Hale can’t help but have questions about the political positions of his fellow Republican challenger, Alexander Kalai, as they face off to represent Texas’ 7th Congressional District.

Kalai’s background first caught Hale’s attention in December.

"I was simply looking up my opponent’s information. And I saw on Transparency USA that his father had given [thousands] to Beto" and other top Democrats, Hale said, referring to a former Democratic representative of Texas, Beto O’Rourke, the failed Senate and gubernatorial candidate.

"And I thought, ‘well, that is super strange.’"

Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show that his family has a track record of donating to Democrats, leading Hale to believe that the open primary system in Texas may invite Republican-looking candidates to detract attention from candidates with platforms that align more closely with the GOP base. Hale believes that’s a weakness shared by many states that use open primaries.

"I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to say, well, ‘shouldn’t we only have Republicans electing Republicans and Democrats only electing Democrats?’" Hale said of the primary elections.

Texas is one of 14 states that use an open primary system, allowing unregistered candidates to announce their consideration for a party’s primary race.

In Kalai’s case, his website states that he supports traditional Republican positions like school choice, protecting women’s sports and an emphasis on deregulation to promote economic activity.

Kalai did not respond to a request for comment on his positions.

Kalai’s campaign has received $182,000. Of those, $134,000 has come from his own pocket. Kalai lists his source for those donations as "self-employed."

His campaign has also received two donations from his parents, Bashar and Grigitte Kalai, both for $3,500 — the most one donor can give a candidate for the primary, according to federal law.

Bashar Kalai’s donation to his son, a Republican, goes against the grain of his past political contributions.

As the president and CEO of Amerapex, a technology, engineering and industrial services company based in Houston, Bashar has a long track record of political donations — to Democrats.

In addition to his contributions to Beto O’Rourke, he has donated to the campaigns of Hillary Clinton, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., the House Majority PAC, which is controlled by Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives, and other Democratic candidates.

Hale believes his proximity to his son should raise questions about Alexander Kalai’s affiliations.

"I’d love to hear an explanation as to why someone comes out of the blue with all this blue money and says, ‘Hey, I’m a Republican. You’ve never heard of me. I’ve never voted in a primary, but I’m the Republican you need.’"

"It doesn’t make sense," Hale said.

Hale said he fears that candidates with sufficient financial backing, like Kalai, could present a convincing picture to voters in a primary process where fundraising is often used to establish legitimacy.

"Money buys attention. In open primaries, we end up in a situation where whoever has the most money — it feels like whoever has the most money wins," Hale said.

Hale and Kalai will face off at the ballot box on Tuesday evening alongside three other Republican candidates. Whoever wins that primary will face off against incumbent Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Texas, in November.