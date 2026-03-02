Expand / Collapse search
War With Iran

New satellite images show fires, naval base damage across Iran after US-Israeli strikes

Satellite imagery captures extensive destruction of Iran’s military, air defense and leadership targets following the joint strikes

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Iran scrambles to replace supreme leader after Operation Epic Fury Video

Iran scrambles to replace supreme leader after Operation Epic Fury

Following Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's death, Iranian leaders scramble for a successor. Gabriel Noronha, former State Department advisor on Iran, analyzes potential candidates.

New satellite images offer a stark look at the devastation inside Iran after U.S.-Israeli strikes, while also revealing the damage left behind by Tehran’s retaliatory attacks across the region.

According to U.S. Central Command, which oversees American military operations across the Middle East, U.S. forces struck more than 1,250 targets during the first two days of Operation Epic Fury.

Planet Labs satellite imagery captured burning ships and damaged facilities at the Konarak base in southern Iran, as well as significant destruction at Iran’s naval headquarters in Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf, reflecting the scale of the strikes on military infrastructure.

A side by side photo shows satellite imagery of damaged Iranian naval bases.

Satellite imagery from Planet Labs shows damage at Konarak naval base in southern Iran, left, and Iran's Bandar Abbas naval headquarters in the Persian Gulf, right. (Planet Labs PBC)

Imagery from Vantor shows the Choqa Balk drone facility in western Iran was hit, along with damage to other key military and strategic sites targeted in the U.S.–Israeli strike campaign. 

Radar systems at the Zahedan air base in eastern Iran — near the country’s borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan — were also struck.

The two facilities are about 800 to 900 miles apart, underscoring the broad reach of the coordinated strikes.

Additionally, satellite imagery from Planet Labs shows thick smoke plumes rising above Tehran, signaling explosions and fires inside the Iranian capital.

The smoke underscores how the conflict has moved beyond isolated military sites and into the heart of Iran’s political center.

TRUMP PLEDGES TO 'AVENGE' FALLEN US SERVICE MEMBERS AS TENSIONS WITH IRAN INTENSIFY

A satellite image showing a plume of smoke above Tehran, Iran on March 1, 2026.

A satellite image from Planet Labs shows a plume of smoke above Tehran, Iran, on March 1, 2026. (Planet Labs PBC)

Iran responded with missile and drone strikes of its own, expanding the conflict across the region. Satellite images reveal damage to the port city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. The city of Sharjah is the third most populous after Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Jebel Ali Port, the region’s largest maritime hub, was also targeted, underscoring how the retaliation extended beyond military sites to key infrastructure.

The U.S. has warned that further retaliation could follow, as both sides signal they are prepared for additional rounds of strikes. Pentagon officials said U.S. forces in the region remain on high alert and have publicly cautioned that any new attacks on U.S. citizens would prompt a forceful response.

With damage now visible from western Iran to the Persian Gulf, the coming days could determine whether the confrontation stabilizes — or spirals into a wider regional war.

