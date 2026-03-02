Walz jumps into the Iran strike debate and gets dogpiled from both sides

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joined the chorus of Democrats criticizing the Trump administration's strikes on Iran, leading to brutal mockery on social media, including from those on the left.

Walz has been one of the most visible state leaders and Trump critics of the past year, as Minnesota became embroiled in a Somali-linked childcare fraud problem that metastasized to other sectors, while repeatedly condemning the Department of Homeland Security’s immigration enforcement efforts in his state.

As missiles rained down on Iranian targets and took out 86-year-old theocratic dictator Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Walz posted his objection to X: "No new wars."

That missive set off a whirlwind of blowback, including innumerable memes targeting the controversial Democrat and 2024 vice presidential nominee.

Comedian Michael Rapaport, who has been vocal against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani but is known for his anti-Trump commentary, slammed Walz by retweeting a response to the governor from an Israeli diplomat.

"Iran started this war 47 years ago when they took Americans hostage Honestly, can people to crack open a book before posting nonsense?" wrote Aviva Klompas, whose bio includes time at the Israeli mission to the United Nations.

FETTERMAN BLASTS IRAN STRIKE CRITICS, AYATOLLAH'S APOLOGISTS: 'LET'S SEE WHO GRIEVES FOR THAT GARBAGE'

Rapaport went on to take issue with critics of the Iranian strikes and condemned those who remained silent as Khamenei oversaw mass-murders of tens of thousands of dissidents in recent months.

"I’m glad that old bag of s--- and his entire regime are gone," he said of Khamenei. "Ding dong that old bag of s--- is dead. 72 virgins have got to deal with that bull--- now; good luck ladies," he added in a message on Monday.

"Will this affect your Somali kickbacks?" asked Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., a top pro-Israel voice in Congress.

"Didn’t you just try to start a war with Trump a month ago?" another response from conservative videographer Cam Higby – who has tweeted videos of his stringer-type visits to Minneapolis unrest.

"No kings," another critic retorted, as the left has latched onto the idea that President Donald Trump is a monarch.

"Just be thankful this is changing the headlines from the Somali fraud in Minnesota," said another.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Others criticized alleged hypocrisy involving Walz’ prior meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his tweet at the time that "Minnesota stands with the people of Ukraine as they fight to defend freedom and democracy."

Late Monday, reports surfaced that Khamenei’s wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh succumbed to her injuries from the missile strike that killed her husband.