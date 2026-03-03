Expand / Collapse search
War With Iran

Americans in more than a dozen Middle East nations urged to flee

State Department warns security conditions in the region remain volatile

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Iranian resistance is ‘actively working’ in the fight for freedom, former political prisoner in Iran says Video

Former political prisoner in Iran Homeira Hesami discusses Iranian celebrations after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the armed resistance's efforts for regime change on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

The State Department on Monday urged Americans to depart immediately from more than a dozen countries across the Middle East, warning of "serious safety risks" as the Iran war intensifies.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said U.S. citizens should leave from Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The department said Americans who need help arranging departure via commercial means can contact the State Department 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 from abroad or +1-888-407-4747 from the U.S. and Canada.

The travel push was amplified by the State Department’s official travel account, which urged Americans abroad to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, or STEP, at step.state.gov to receive the latest security updates from their nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

A group of Iranian nationals walk through a border gate into Turkey with luggage and belongings visible.

Iranian nationals arrive in Turkey via the Razi-Kapiköy border crossing on March 3, 2026, after border restrictions were imposed amid regional conflict. (Ali Ihsan Ozturk/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials have warned that conditions in the region remain volatile, and that security situations can change quickly as fighting tied to the Iran conflict continues.

The warnings come days after the United States launched Operation Epic Fury, striking command-and-control centers, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites.

In a Feb. 28 Worldwide Caution security alert, the State Department said Americans worldwide, and especially those in the Middle East, should exercise increased caution, monitor local security alerts and expect potential travel disruptions, including periodic airspace closures.

DHS REMAINS UNFUNDED AS IRAN SLEEPER CELL FEARS SPIKE NATIONWIDE AMID SECURITY WARNINGS

Protesters confront Iraqi security forces near a bridge amid unrest in Baghdad.

Iraqis clash with security forces as they attempt to reach a bridge leading to the Green Zone in Baghdad on March 1, 2026. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/ via Getty Images)

The evacuation push follows a cascade of security alerts issued by U.S. embassies across the region since Saturday, many ordering or recommending Americans to shelter in place.

At least nine U.S. missions, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar and Israel, have issued repeated shelter-in-place directives or advisories over the past several days.

NETANYAHU INSISTS US AND ISRAEL'S STRIKES ON IRAN WON'T LEAD TO ‘ENDLESS WAR’

The U.S. Embassy compound in Riyadh shows visible damage after reported drone strikes, with the surrounding city skyline in view.

The U.S. Embassy headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after drone strikes on March 3, 2026. (AFP/via Getty Images)

In multiple cases, embassy personnel and their families were ordered to remain at home, with Americans urged to stay in secure structures away from windows and be prepared for incoming missiles or drones.

In Saudi Arabia, the embassy in Riyadh closed Tuesday after two Iranian drones struck the building, prompting expanded shelter-in-place orders for Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran. No injuries were reported.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

