NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

X’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok has begun rolling out its first beta version of Grok 4.20, which Elon Musk and X say will provide not only better performance and new features but also the least "politically correct" platform in terms of liberal bias.

Over the past week, users on X, including Musk, have been touting search results from Grok showing "non woke" answers to questions about popular cultural issues and figures compared to results from Anthropic’s Claude, Open AI’s ChatGPT, and Google’s Gemini.

"Grok 4.20 is BASED," Musk also posted on X last week. "The only AI that doesn’t equivocate when asked if America is on stolen land. The others are weak sauce."

Musk’s post included screenshots of ChatGPT saying the "short answer" is "yes", Claude ultimately saying "yes" and Gemini saying the answer is "complex" while Grok responds with "No."

In another post shared by Musk, the AI platforms are asked for a "yes" or "no" if President Donald Trump is "racist."

Grok responded with "No" while Gemini responded by saying the answer is not as simple as "yes" or "no." Claude and ChatGPT also declined to respond with a "yes" or "no": arguing it's a more nuanced issue.

ELON MUSK POURS A STAGGERING $10M INTO KENTUCKY SENATE RACE, BACKING PRO-TRUMP BUSINESS OUTSIDER\

"Grok 4.20 is the only non-woke AI in existence, engineered to pursue maximum truth, and deliver unfiltered, evidence-based answers where every other major model has been lobotomized by the woke mind virus," an xAI spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The recent attack on Iran by the United States and Israel also provided examples on social media of Grok results appearing less "biased" than other platforms, including a post showing what happened when each platform was asked a "yes" or "no" question about whether Trump was "right" to authorize the strike.

Grok responded with "yes" while ChatGPT said "no" and both Gemini and Claude argued that the situation was too nuanced to respond definitively one way or the other.

"In times of split second decision making by our nation’s top leaders — it’s clear which AI our military should be using," ‘The Katie Miller Show’ host and former DOGE adviser Katie Miller posted on X. "Truth-seeking is @grok’s best feature."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Various websites have attempted to track the political leanings of artificial intelligence platforms, including Dartmouth College's Polarization Research Lab, last updated in 2025, which ranked Gemini as the least political. In early 2025, a Manhattan Institute report concluded Grok was a close second to Gemini in terms of political bias.

An OpenAI spokesperson pointed Fox News Digital to its public ModelSpec which defines how ChatGPT should behave and "assume an objective point of view" and said "we actively test and measure political bias in ways that mirror real-world use and publish our findings, including evaluations across hundreds of prompts and real production traffic, where detectable political bias is rare (fewer than 0.01% of responses show any detectable political bias) and continues to decline with newer models."

Fox News Digital reached out to Anthropic and Google for comment.