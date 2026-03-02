WATCH: Bill Clinton grilled on shirtless hot tub photo amid swirling questions on Epstein relationship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Bill Clinton told lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee that recently uncovered images of him in a pool with Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, and the infamous hot tub photo were taken at a hotel in Brunei and are not linked to any sexual misconduct.

"No," Clinton answered flatly when asked if he had sexual relations with the female in the hot tub photo, whose identity has been redacted by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ is required by law to release any documents or images related to Epstein, but to censor information that could identify Epstein’s victims.

Clinton said his stay at the hotel came about as an invitation from the kingdom’s Sultan — someone Clinton said he had met during his presidency.

"It’s a tiny place but a very wealthy one, and the Sultan was a man I had gotten to know well in my eight years as president and his involvement with the Asia-Pacific leaders conference, which I started and which he attended," Clinton said.

Brunei is a kingdom located on an island near Indonesia.

"When he knew I was, he invited me to stay there. And he said, ‘I want you to stay at this hotel, and I hope that you’ll use the pool.’ So, I did, and then I got out and went to bed, exhausted," Clinton recalled.

While Clinton said that he remembered that both Epstein and Maxwell had joined him at the resort, he told lawmakers he couldn’t remember who else was there.

Clinton didn’t explain why Epstein and Maxwell had accompanied him on the trip.

He answered that and said that, to the best of his recollection, no one at the pool had been a minor. He went on to admit that he thought that everybody there was part of their party and that he believes there was a Secret Service agent there too.

Clinton appeared before lawmakers as a part of their ongoing probe into Epstein and his crimes. Epstein, who rubbed shoulders with rich and powerful figures, died in prison in 2019 while charged with sex trafficking minors.

Despite being pictured together with Epstein in several images released by the DOJ, Clinton has denied knowledge of Epstein’s crimes or having been party to them.

"I don’t think there was anyone else in that hot tub. I had forgotten there was anyone in the hot tub," Clinton said.

"I don’t think I ever knew the photo was taken."