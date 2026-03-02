Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Barack Obama

Pelosi's war powers flip-flop exposed in resurfaced Obama-era clip contradicts Trump criticism on Iran

Former House Speaker defended Obama's Libya strikes without congressional approval

By Leo Briceno Fox News
close
Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., defends the Obama administration’s 2011 Libya strikes conducted without congressional approval Video

Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., defends the Obama administration’s 2011 Libya strikes conducted without congressional approval

Pelosi now argues that Trump should have sought authorization from Congress before launching strikes on Iran. (Credit: C-SPAN)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A clip of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has resurfaced online where she flatly defended the then-Obama administration’s decision to strike Libya — without the congressional authorization she believes President Donald Trump should have secured before conducting his own strikes over the weekend.

"You’re saying that the president did not need authorization initially and still does not need any authorization from Congress on Libya?" a reporter asked Pelosi at a press event back in 2011.

"Yes," Pelosi answered plainly.

The unambiguous answer contrasts sharply with Pelosi’s view of Trump’s strikes against Iran on Saturday.

Nancy Pelosi speaks at a microphone

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at the 2026 California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

In a joint effort targeting Iranian military leadership, the U.S. and Israel killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, citing an imperative to halt Iran’s pursuit of developing a nuclear weapon.

Pelosi swiftly condemned the operation.

"President Trump’s decision to initiate military hostilities into Iran starts another unnecessary war which endangers our servicemembers and destabilizes an already fragile region," Pelosi said in a post to X.

"The Constitution is clear: decisions that lead our nation into war must be authorized by Congress."

Pelosi, alongside other Democrats, is pursuing a war powers resolution that would limit Trump from taking further military action against Iran without express congressional approval.

Trump’s strikes bear similarity to President Barack Obama’s decision to strike Libya in 2011 under Operation Odyssey Dawn.

In that operation, Obama ordered a series of strikes against Libya in March 2011, looking to deter Muammar Gaddafi from attacking civilian protesters.

FETTERMAN PRAISES TRUMP'S IRAN OPERATION AS 'HISTORIC' MOMENT FOR AMERICA AMID PARTY DIVISIONS

Sept. 14, 2012: President Barack Obama, accompanied by Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, speaks during a Transfer of Remains Ceremony, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

Sept. 14, 2012: President Barack Obama, accompanied by Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, speaks during a Transfer of Remains Ceremony, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP)

Gaddafi, known as the "Mad Dog of the Middle East," was the ruler of Libya from 1969 to 2011. He had a long and complicated relationship with the U.S. — at times aligning with national objectives and, at others, governing in a manner the U.S. couldn’t ignore.

The final straw came in the Libyan revolt of 2011, when demonstrations broke out in Benghazi and other cities. Like recent uprisings in Iran, Gaddafi met the threat to his rule with crushing force, marching his forces toward several Libyan cities that had resisted his power.

In what he described as attempts to uphold international law, Obama said the U.S., in partnership with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), had taken the strikes to protect Libya’s civilians to protect Libya’s civilians.

GOP REP MASSIE JOINS DEMOCRATS IN OPPOSITION TO US IRAN STRIKES

"We struck regime forces approaching Benghazi to save that city and the people within it," Obama said in remarks after the attacks.

The strikes did not kill Gaddafi.

Gaddafi was killed later that year at the hands of revolutionaries in October.

FILE - In this March 2, 2011 file photo, Libyan Leader Moammar Gadhafi gestures to supporters as he speaks in Tripoli, Libya. As rebels swarmed into Tripoli late Sunday, Aug. 21, 2011, and Gadhafi's son and one-time heir apparent Seif al-Islam was arrested, Gadhafi's rule was all but over, even though some loyalists continued to resist. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Libyan Leader Moammar Gadhafi gestures to supporters as he speaks in Tripoli, Libya. As rebels swarmed into Tripoli late Sunday, Aug. 21, 2011. (Associated Press)

While Obama said he had consulted a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers, he did not pursue a declaration of war before carrying out his strikes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, for those who doubted our capacity to carry out this operation, I want to be clear: The United States of America has done what we said we would do," Obama said.

Pelosi’s office did not respond to a request for comment on whether she saw any key differences between the attacks carried out by Obama and those now ordered by Trump.

Related Article

Massie-led push to handcuff Trump on Iran gets Jeffries' backing
Massie-led push to handcuff Trump on Iran gets Jeffries' backing

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue