Kristi Noem to face Senate grilling over Minneapolis shootings as DHS shutdown hits week 3

Noem's hearing on Tuesday comes after fatal shootings during immigration operations in Minneapolis

By Alex Miller Fox News
Have to 'anticipate' any military action will 'find its way' back to the homeland: Chad Wolf Video

Have to 'anticipate' any military action will 'find its way' back to the homeland: Chad Wolf

Former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf discusses the threats posed by Iranian terror proxies and potential sleeper cells in the U.S. and emphasizes the critical need for DHS to be fully funded on 'The Big Weekend Show.'

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem heads to Capitol Hill Tuesday to face lawmakers demanding she resign, be fired or impeached.

Her appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee comes as members of both parties criticize her handling of the Trump administration’s immigration operations throughout the country. Some Democrats have called for her to face impeachment.

Her testimony has been in the works for months. Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, had been seeking her appearance to conduct routine oversight of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS FUNDING STALEMATE THAWS AS WHITE HOUSE SENDS DEMOCRATS 'SERIOUS' COUNTEROFFER

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will return to the Senate for the first time since her confirmation hearing and appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where several lawmakers from both parties are demanding her resignation. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

But it wasn’t until after the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good during immigration operations in Minneapolis that Noem agreed to testify.

Last month, President Donald Trump dismissed the idea of firing Noem.

"Why would I do that?" Trump said. "We have the strongest border in the history of our country. We have the best crime numbers we’ve ever had, going back to the year 1900 — that’s 125 years."

Still, she is expected to face tough questioning from Senate Democrats.

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM ADDRESSES CALLS FOR HER FIRING, NEW ALEX PRETTI VIDEO

Donald Trump arrives

President Donald Trump attends a ceremony in Florida to dedicate the renaming of a 4-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County to "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard" on Jan. 16, 2026. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the top Democrat on the committee, said at the time the hearing was announced that Noem previously "refused to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee last year and now tells us that she will be available in five weeks — should she still be DHS Secretary at that time."

"With all of the violence and deaths involving DHS, the Secretary is apparently in no hurry to account for her mismanagement of this national crisis," Durbin said in a statement. "And she expects us to rubber stamp her record-breaking budget in the meantime."

And there's at least one Senate Republican on the panel, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who has emerged as one of her top critics.

In January, Tillis said he would place holds on DHS nominees coming through the committee until Noem agreed to testify — a move that would block Trump’s picks for the agency.

SCHUMER, DEMS AGAIN BLOCK DHS FUNDING, FORCE STATE OF THE UNION SHOWDOWN

Paid advertisement demanding DHS Secretary Kristi Noem "resign or be impeached."

A mobile digital billboard with messaging critical of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is parked along the National Mall on Feb. 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"I’m not going to get into impeachment," Tillis said at the time. "I think it should be a management decision. She needs to go."

Her testimony also comes as a partial government shutdown affecting only DHS enters its third week.

Some Republicans have expressed concern that the shutdown could hamper the agency’s ability to respond proactively to potential threats in the U.S., particularly following Trump’s weekend strikes in Iran, along with other security challenges that could arise during a prolonged closure.

The White House and Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have been negotiating for weeks, but neither side has reached a breakthrough.

The White House sent its latest offer to Democrats, which a White House official described as "serious" in a statement to Fox News Digital. Still, no agreement has been reached, and the agency remains shuttered.

"Democrats need to make a move to end the shutdown before more Americans are harmed by a lack of funding for critical services like disaster relief," the official said.

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

