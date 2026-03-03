Expand / Collapse search
War With Iran

US Embassy struck by drones in Saudi Arabia as Americans instructed to shelter in place

Americans ordered to shelter in place across Saudi Arabia as Iran continues retaliatory attacks in the region

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Jennifer Griffin Fox News
US embassy struck by drones in Saudi Arabia as ‘Operation Epic Fury’ continues Video

US embassy struck by drones in Saudi Arabia as ‘Operation Epic Fury’ continues

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on the latest details on a drone strike on a U.S. embassy in Saudia Arabia and ‘Operation Epic Fury’ on ‘Hannity.’

The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh was hit by two drones from Iran on Monday as Americans in Saudi Arabia were instructed to shelter in place. The embassy was empty at the time of the hits and no injuries were reported as a result of the attack.

On Tuesday, the embassy issued a security alert saying that the shelter in place order for Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran remained in effect, and it added that U.S. citizens throughout Saudi Arabia were advised to remain indoors. It also advised U.S. citizens to "avoid the embassy until further notice" due to the attack.

"We advise all U.S. citizens to maintain a personal safety plan. Crises can happen unexpectedly while traveling or living abroad, and a good plan helps you think through potential scenarios and determine in advance the best course of action," the embassy's Tuesday alert read.

The U.S. Embassy compound in Riyadh shows visible damage after reported drone strikes, with the surrounding city skyline in view.

The U.S. Embassy headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after drone strikes on March 3, 2026. (AFP/via Getty Images)

In the security alert, the embassy urged U.S. citizens to shelter in place, monitor its website for updates, enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), ensure their passports are valid for potential short-notice travel, remain aware of their surroundings, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, follow local authorities’ instructions and monitor official information sources for the latest updates.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a video posted on X urged Americans in the Middle East to register with STEP, saying that it would allow them to see the latest safety and security guidance amid the "cowardly attacks" from Iran.

A map shows the location of the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh

The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh was hit by Iranian drones launched in retaliation against Operation Epic Fury. (Fox News)

NETANYAHU INSISTS US AND ISRAEL'S STRIKES ON IRAN WON'T LEAD TO 'ENDLESS WAR'

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning the attack, saying "the repetition of this cowardly and unjustified attack blatantly violates all international norms and laws, including the 1949 Geneva Convention and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

"The Kingdom emphasizes that the repetition of this flagrant Iranian behavior, which comes despite the Iranian authorities’ knowledge that the Kingdom has affirmed it will not allow its airspace or territory to be used to target Iran, will push the region toward further escalation," the foreign ministry's statement read.

Iran has launched attacks in the region against Israel and several countries that have U.S. interests in retaliation for the U.S. and Israel's joint military offensive known as Operation Epic Fury. Saudi Arabia condemned the retaliation on Feb. 28.

A woman walks by rubble in Iran

A woman walks past a building which was damaged after a strike on a police station amid the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP Photo)

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks that targeted the Riyadh Region and the Eastern Province, which were successfully intercepted," the Saudi Foreign Ministry's Feb. 28 statement read. "These attacks cannot be justified under any pretext or in any way whatsoever, and they came despite the Iranian authorities’ knowledge that the Kingdom had affirmed it would not allow its airspace or territory to be used to target Iran."

Amid the retaliatory strikes, the State Department has ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and their families from Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

