"Yellowstone" spinoff preview promises extreme violence, stars two major characters

A new preview is out for the upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff "Dutton Ranch," and it looks exceptional.

Taylor Sheridan's latest expansion of the neo-Western universe will focus on Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) following the events of the original series.

Montana is long gone. Now, the two are off to Texas to face new enemies, rivals and problems that will require violence to solve.

"Dutton Ranch" preview promises extreme violence.

The hype surrounding "Dutton Ranch" has been off the charts. It's not hard to understand why. Rip and Beth were two of the most popular characters in "Yellowstone."

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Now, it's time to start the next chapter. It looks like there will be plenty of bloodshed and gunfights, judging from the trailer released Tuesday.

You can watch the new preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This show looks like it's going to keep the same energy that made "Yellowstone" a monster hit. Fans have already seen the disaster that is "Marshals" on CBS.

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Part of the reason "Marshals" doesn't hit the same way is because it's on broadcast TV. "Dutton Ranch" won't have that issue.

It will stream on Paramount+, and that means nothing is off-limits.

Furthermore, Ed Harris is a new addition to the "Yellowstone" universe. That's an A+ casting decision. Harris is a Hollywood legend, and while I initially thought he might be a "Dutton Ranch" villain, it appears he's going to be a good guy.

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Also, "I thought I'd seen my last firefight" goes incredibly hard in the trailer. I wonder if there's a Vietnam War or a veteran background to the character, like what fans saw with Kayce Dutton.

"Yellowstone" fans can catch "Dutton Ranch" starting May 15 on Paramount+. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.