Taylor Sheridan shocks 'Yellowstone' fans with new spinoff series, provides viewers with dark ride

Taylor Sheridan's "Dutton Ranch" appears destined to be a monster hit.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Paramount+

Plot: As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together — far from the ghosts of Yellowstone — they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

Cast: Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Ed Harris and Annette Bening

Premiere date: May 15

Creator: Taylor Sheridan

Source material: "Yellowstone."

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'Dutton Ranch' provides 'Yellowstone' fans with an exhilarating ride

There has been a shocking amount of hype surrounding Taylor Sheridan's latest "Yellowstone" spinoff. "Marshals" turned out to be a complete dud. That might sound harsh, but it's true. We all had high hopes for the spinoff with Luke Grimes.

It simply didn't live up to expectations.

"Dutton Ranch" with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly returning as Rip and Beth is exactly what fans expect from the "Yellowstone" universe.

The fact it airs on Paramount+ is a huge benefit because it allows the show to retain the gritty spirit of the original saga.

I'll keep this review spoiler free because I'm sure many people haven't seen the two episodes released Friday.

The series follows Beth and Rip to Texas where they look for a fresh start following the events of "Yellowstone." As you'd expect, there's tension, violence and trouble right from the jump.

Annette Bening plays the new villain Beulah Jackson and Ed Harris stars as lovable veterinarian Everett McKinney.

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Ed Harris, as you'd expect, is phenomenal as McKinney. The man is a grizzled war veteran now dedicated to saving animals.

When Harris first joined the cast, I thought he was likely going to be an antagonist character. Not at all. It's clear that Beth and he are going to have a positive relationship, and don't be shocked if he returns to his combat ways as "Dutton Ranch" unfolds.

Overall, "Dutton Ranch" doesn't even feel like a spinoff. It feels like a direct continuation of "Yellowstone" because, in many ways, it is.

It takes place in the direct aftermath of "Yellowstone," and is deeply tied to the roots of the original saga. It's vastly better than "Marshals."

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There is also a shocking death in the premiere that is bound to set the stage for whatever could be coming next. At a minimum, it will play a large role and set the tone for the villains.

Overall, "Dutton Ranch" is another masterclass from Sheridan and "Yellowstone" fans are guaranteed to love it. Are you already watching? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.