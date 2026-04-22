Twerking in class and calling herself a 'million-dollar prostitute' are signs something's up with the sub

A substitute teacher in Lake County, Florida, had to be restrained and escorted out of a Lake Minneola High School classroom on Monday after "acting erratically" during class, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The school resource officer received an alert around 10:20 a.m. and arrived in the classroom to find the substitute teacher, Angela Faith Jourdan, yelling "incoherently" and saying that they should "put her in prison for life," according to News 6.

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The sub was reportedly not following the lesson plan for the day at all. Instead, she was, according to investigators, slamming her hands on a desk and making inappropriate comments to the students.

But that's not all she was supposedly up to while tasked with molding the minds of the youth. Deputies say she was "twerking" in the classroom and referring to herself as a "million dollar prostitute."

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That's where some more of the inappropriate comments come into play. She allegedly told students she would have sex with them. Again, I can confidently say, none of this was in the lesson plan for Monday morning.

As if this wasn’t already enough of a disruption to the normal morning routine at the high school, the sub, who won't be up for any teacher of the year awards anytime soon, refused to leave the classroom on her own.

The LCSO's report states, "Assistant Principal Pannett entered and instructed Ms. Jourdan to gather her belongings and leave the classroom. Ms. Jourdan refused, stating that she did not want to be (Tasered)."

Jourdan was restrained and escorted to the office while investigators learned of a claim by one of the students that she had battered her. The student says she was yelled at, called a derogatory name and had the teacher's hands placed on her neck.

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I can’t state this enough: that too, was not in the lesson plan for the day.

Jourdan was arrested and fired by Lake County Schools. She faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, simple battery and two counts of disruption of a school function.