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Sex Crimes

Wisconsin high school teacher charged with sexual assault of students, allegedly gave minors wine

Nadia Horn, 22, faces up to 40 years in prison after allegedly admitting to sexual encounters with multiple 16-year-old students

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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A 22-year-old high school special education teacher is facing decades behind bars after authorities say she engaged in sexual relationships with students and provided them with alcohol at her apartment.

Nadia Horn, who co-taught World Studies at Eau Claire North High School, made her initial appearance in Eau Claire County Court on Monday on felony child sexual assault charges.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WEAU-TV, the investigation began on March 25 when the Eau Claire Area School District flagged a "potential inappropriate relationship" to a School Resource Officer. The subsequent probe revealed a pattern of grooming and exploitation involving multiple 16-year-old victims.

Detectives said Horn targeted at least two students she claimed needed support. One victim told police that Horn purchased a cell phone for him to facilitate "Snapchatting," where she allegedly sent "really revealing" photos.

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Nadia Horn smiling

Nadia Horn co-taught World Studies at Eau Claire North High School in Wisconsin. (Facebook/ Nadia Horn)

During police interviews, Horn allegedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with one victim three times at her Eau Claire apartment, stating, "I made a mistake."

The victim reportedly told police that he and Horn did "everything sexual you can do with a person."

Nadia Horn smiling

Horn was charged with second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 and two counts each of child enticement and sexual assault of a child by school staff/volunteer. (Facebook/ Nadia Horn)

She allegedly admitted to sexual encounters with a second 16-year-old student as well, telling investigators that the encounters "felt mutual" and she did not feel she was taking advantage of the minor.

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Horn also allegedly admitted to bringing three teenage boys to her apartment in March because they "needed a ride." Once there, she allegedly provided the minors with wine because "they asked," according to the complaint.

Nadia Horn smiling in Milwaukee Brewers' gear

Horn posted a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court for a hearing on May 20. (Facebook/ Nadia Horn)

The Eau Claire Area School District confirmed in a letter to families that Horn has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

Exterior of Eau Claire North High School

The Eau Claire Area School District confirmed in a letter to parents that Horn has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the legal proceedings, the outlet reported. (Google Maps)

Horn was charged with second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 and two counts each of child enticement and sexual assault of a child by school staff/volunteer.

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If convicted on all counts, Horn faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Following her Monday court appearance, a judge set a $15,000 cash bond, which Horn posted shortly after. She is scheduled to return to court for a hearing on May 20.
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