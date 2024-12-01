Meghan Trainor ‘cannot smile anymore’ from ‘too much Botox’

Meghan Trainor admitted that she went too far with Botox, but has other plastic surgery plans in her future.

On the "Workin’ On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor" podcast last month, she revealed that she "got too much Botox and I need help."

"Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip. And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living — it was not true," she said, explaining she had Botox before "a handful of times" on her forehead.

She added, "I cannot smile anymore," and demonstrated on camera saying, "Look, this is as big as I can smile."

Trainor’s brother, Ryan, admitted he teased her a bit about her inability to smile, and she said "Now, I can’t unsee it."

"Everywhere I go, I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try," she added.

The "lip flip" procedure Trainor refers to is a nonsurgical method to make lips appear fuller by injecting Botox into the corners of the mouth and the edges of the lips, making the muscles around the upper lip relax and appear to "flip" upward and look larger than normal, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Trainor’s brother was empathetic to his sister after the teasing, saying they’ve been told that as a family they have beautiful smiles, "so we don’t need to adjust anything."

"You know what this did teach me? It taught me my smile does light up a room, and when it’s not there, it’s a dim light," Trainor said. "I feel like I’m not happy because I can’t smile."

She also recalled that she did Botox once and "people gave me compliments like, ‘You look rested.’ So I was like, I’m going to do it again."

Trainor also admitted to getting filler in her lips and being happy with it, but the "lip flip" from the Botox was impacting her ability to smile.

The 30-year-old revealed she does plan to get a "boob job" or breast lift in the near future.

The mom of two, with her husband, Daryl Sabara, explained that following her pregnancies, her breast size fluctuated.

"I've lost some weight and I have sags on, just like saggy sacks as boobs," she said.

Trainor said that she’s been wanting to have some kind of breast lift since she was a teenager.

"I have wanted this my whole life. So I'm going to have boobies that don't look at the floor and it's going to be huge," the "All About That Bass" singer said, clarifying that the actual size wasn’t going to be large, but she planned on "just getting a lift."

"Maybe a little implant just so they're like, ‘We are boobs,’ ‘cause right now, they are not. But I love them, love my body, and I’ve been wanting this for years," she said.