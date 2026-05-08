WWE US Champion Tiffany Stratton takes her new belt for a celebratory ride on a jet ski, moose delay & MEAT!

Let's get Friday Screencaps and the weekend cranking with Tiffany Stratton and her NEW WWE United States Championship belt going for a ride around Miami on a jet ski to celebrate her recent victory where she defeated Giulia during an episode of SmackDown.

I am not a wrestling guy, but I know content and the minute Tiff busted out that belt and started parading it around Biscayne Bay like it's a Super Bowl trophy, I knew immediately that it was Screencaps material.

By the way, according to wrestling insiders, real WWE belts have been estimated to be worth up to at least $250,000. An Andre the Giant championship belt reportedly sold for $600,000. In other words, Tiff Tiff's belt here probably isn't worth over a half-million, but it's not some cheap piece of plastic either. Put it this way, if she dropped it into the Bay, there's a good chance Triple H is sending a dive team down to go retrieve it.

WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPION TIFFANY STRATTON GOES VIRAL AFTER FIRST PITCH AT METS GAME GOES HORRIBLY WRONG

CONTACT ME & SCREENCAPS

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com Send photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you've got.

📰 Screencaps Page: 👉 Read the latest Screencaps

▶️ YouTube: Screencaps with Joe Kinsey Subscribe for videos, rants, and behind-the-scenes.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

📬 Mail (Thursday Night Mowing League): 27072 Carronade Dr, Unit A 155 Perrysburg, OH 43551

🗞️ Newsletter: 👉 Subscribe here

Now that the blood is good and pumping, let's keep rolling with a trip to North Dakota

The legacy Screencaps readers know that this column has a contingent of readers from Crosby, North Dakota. We're talking an extremely remote part of the United States where you're on your own. The nearest McDonald's is a helluva drive. If you want Chick-fil-A, it's a four-to five-hour trip. You get the idea. These boys are REMOTE.

But, because they're in the middle of nowhere, we get videos like this from Dillon L. who is coaching the golf team. Yes, Crosby has its own nine-hole course and it's nice because the locals keep it nice and take pride in what they have.

– Dillon writes: Thought you and the caps community would appreciate this video from our high school golf meet today. This occurred on hole 5 here at the Crosby Country Club.

Kinsey: How far do the boys travel to compete? It's not for the faint of heart.

– Dillon adds: Usually about 2 hours for most meets. Was nice to be able to host this one, we even won it which was cool.... Monday will be just under 3 hours away (10 am tee off). To qualify for state we play what they call a "super region" where 2 regions combine, that will be played at Bully Pulpit (legit course, supposedly makes national lists, never broke 90 there myself). That will be a little over 3 hours to get there... Also, not sure if its normal to put distance into time measurements, but 100% the only way we compare distances, no clue mileage.

Kinsey: I looked it up. Dillon and the team will travel approximately 220 miles one-way to play at Bully Pulpit. That's like me and the text group driving up to northern Michigan, getting out of the car and playing a meat grinder of a course. Good luck, boys.

It's working!

There's nothing better on a Friday than sitting down with my old friend Dan Dakich and shooting the breeze (this was from last week; I'm late posting it)

By the way, for the show we're taping this morning, we'll have on Instagram and Screencaps legend Terann Hilow. You guys always go nuts when she's on.

Great Americans are stepping up to Make Rec Ball Great Again

Last night, Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green had to make a 35-minute drive for a 7 p.m. first pitch and then proceeds to see his 10U travel ball team get run-ruled in four innings. The Millennial didn't get home until around 9:30 p.m. This morning, he's back to work digging holes for gas lines and busting his ass. It's time to MAKE REC BALL GREAT AGAIN. Kids under 13 shouldn't have to make such trips on a Thursday night.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you wash your Q-zips after every wear?

– Chris A. says you're insane if you don't: I have a five-day outfit rotation for my office work, with five pairs of pants and five 1/4 zips during the cooler months and about 15-20 polos. The polos and 1/4 zips get washed after every wear, and the pants get a wash after 8-10 wears unless I splash something on them. I can't see not washing 1/4 zips after every wear. Your pits don't just sweat onto your shirt, they bleed through to the next layer as well.

As for DoorDash, count me among those who have never had food delivered to their house. Never. I don't want to hear another G__D___ word from anyone pissing and moaning about how tight their money situation is, they can't pay off their student loans, their electric bills are too high, and yet they blow hundreds each month getting Starbucks delivered to them when they get a hankering. Just STFU. The problem is, these are the same clowns who will cry about how they don't have money saved up for retirement, and now we'll have to bail them out. Boo-freakin'-hoo.

Do you have a problem with a woman who sucks on a nicotine pouch?

– Chris B. in Florida and sometimes in North Carolina writes: There’s an old-time saying for this: "I don’t smoke and I don’t chew, and I don’t go with girls that do."

– Tyler V. checks in: Cigarette smoking is becoming less and less nowadays. I'd date a pouch user in my single days because I see it as a new variation of the old adage, "if she smokes she pokes." I wouldn't date a dipper though.

– Rob M. in Florida doesn't directly address nicotine pouches, but he does address Natalie Decker, who, along with Charley Hull, are both promoting nicotine pouches. Rob writes: Just a few thoughts since the site changed its look. To be honest, I’m really having to adjust to the look of the new site, it just feels different. I’m pretty sure it’s me, I’m old and still love the old Blog form, but I will improvise, adapt and overcome ( shout out to Gunny Highway).

Natalie Decker- She sure is fun to look at, but she couldn’t drive a nail in with a hammer. I get it, she’s hot, makes for some great promo pics, but she is a train wreck behind the wheel. Go ahead Nascar, do whatever you have to do to get some more eyeballs on your product, but here is an idea, I’ll give you this one for free, someone over there get a pen and paper. Put a better race on, get rid of the awful looking cars, go back to the Manufacturer wars. You don’t think the Big three want to showcase their product? Drop some of the races on tracks no one gives a damn about and showcase the old school tracks, Bristol, Talladega and Daytona get three races a season. Try and get your fanbase back, the ones that got you where you are, or at least where you were, because right now the product is unwatchable. Oh, stop jamming Bubba Wallace down our throats, I’d rather watch Natalie than him.

– Chris A. has a new nickname for Charley Hull: How about Between Cheek and Gum Charley? I'm channeling Walt Garrison here.

The driftwood forts of Washington beaches along the Pacific Ocean

– Mike T. helps us ease into the weekend with a moment of peace and tranquility:

And we end this week with more perspective from a Screencaps readers on life, the real struggles he's going through and the emotions associated with this life we were given

– David takes us home this week: Your email from Doug in Mason inspired me to write. My stepdaughter came into my life when she was 6 months old. At about 18 months she was diagnosed with a chromosomal disorder that severely impacted her cognitive development, though fortunately she didn’t have any physical issues from it — she’s been mostly healthy as a horse.

Each day for the first years of her life were a struggle — not for any other reason other than just to trying to keep her safe. She loved climbing, running away, and had no fear. We had hoped she would eventually be able to talk, but even now (she’s 27) she can just say 1-2 word sentences.

On the plus side, when she was 6 she figured it out and got potty trained, and let me tell you that was one of the happiest days of our lives! Changing the dump on a 6-year old was about as unpleasant as you can imagine. She also started going to school in a self-enclosed classroom at that point and we were able to finally coast for a few years. We were a bit worried about puberty, but fortunately that wasn’t too bad.

She managed to thrive through high school, but — like in most places — once she turned 21 the state cut her loose and we were on are own again.She’s happy and pretty well adjusted but pretty much still a 3 year old. It is like being with an eternal child and though there’s a sadness associated with that, there’s still some sweetly poignant things as well. Birthdays and Christmas never get old for her. When we can do it, a trip to Disneyland is the highlight of her year.

And then two years ago I got cancer. The only thing I cried about when I was diagnosed was that the 20 years or so more I thought I had to take care of her were gone. I have to cast her to the whims of society before I’m ready. I don’t know if it will make much difference, but please ask the world to take of her when I’m gone.

###############

No doubt that email hit me hard. I give Doug in Mason and David all the praise in the world for sharing their struggles, wins and life stories. It adds serious value to what we're doing with this column. This column is about giving all of you a voice in what can feel like a lonely virtual world.

I hope each and every one of you has an incredible weekend. It's Mother's Day weekend. Go find the joy in the colors at the greenhouses and at the rebirth of everything we hold dear this time of year. Spend the weekend on the patio or the golf course. Grill your hearts out.

Go enjoy life.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :