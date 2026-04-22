Sydney Sweeney and Livvy Dunne form alliance as lingerie war with Victoria's Secret officially heats up

Well, well, well...look what we have here from Sydney Sweeney's team

What we saw Tuesday on social media was reminiscent of Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage forming the Mega Powers in late 1987. Gen X men will never forget that handshake and what it meant for wrestling, for society. Now fast-forward to 2026. On its Instagram account, Sydney Sweeney’s lingerie brand, Syrn, posted Livvy Dunne not only wearing the brand, but doing so in a SYRN photoshoot.

This is like A-Rod signing with the Yankees. This is about as big of a free agent signing as they come as the lingerie wars of 2026 have officially heated up. Remember, it was just back in January when I wrote about how SYRN has a real shot of destroying Victoria’s Secret as that legacy brand continues to dig itself out of its woke reputation.

Enter the Dunne-Sweeney Mega Powers tag team. What do red-blooded men think about this news? "PLEASE LORD LET LIVVY AND SYDNEY COLLAB THE PEOPLE NEED IT," a red-blood wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Why does this make business sense for Sweeney? Did Jordan defeat the Pistons and the Celtics before Scottie Pippen came along? No. If Sweeney’s going to bury Victoria’s Secret into a grave, there needs to be collaborations. There needs to be a clear signal to women out there that there’s a new lingerie brand on the scene and it’s where Millennials and Gen Z need to be shopping.

And for the red-blooded American men out there, this is a clear bat signal as to what you should be buying for your girlfriends/wife for those special occasions. There’s a clear line in the sand: Are you Team Woke or Team Sydney Sweeney?

"This will heal the country!" another red blood wrote on IG.

It will indeed. Sweeney saved American Eagle. Now she’s out to save the lingerie industry by defeating a brand that trots out transgenders to model its products.

Which side of history are you on? Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

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If you are looking for the Screencaps archive pre-4/20, it can be found HERE.

An update on Mrs. Screencaps' grow op

Guys, it's starting to get real for Mrs. Screencaps. Here in NW Ohio, you don't dare plant anything in the ground until Mother's Day which means tensions are rising as Mrs. Screencaps goes up and down the basement stairs and into her operation. There's also a grow op in our laundry room.

Geraniums 42

Impatiens 33

Dahlia 16

Coleus 41

Snap dragons 26

Petunias 15

Begonias 12

Vinca 31

Echinacea 13

Salpiglossis 3

Zinnia 18

How much would all of this cost if we were to buy it at Home Depot? It just happens that Google Gemini can calculate that. Gemini estimates we're looking at about $828.84 (after tax) based on current prices and "deals" Home Depot is running. Mrs. Screencaps estimates the list above is about $50 in seeds.

Let's welcome Fox readers who are finding out about the greatness of Screencaps

– Kasey tells me:

I live in Pace, Florida...I became addicted to drugs and alcohol at an early age.(8ish drinking and smoking cigarettes). I have had several legal issues including a high-speed chase with the police..I lost my mother while I was in jail the last time in 2018..I couldn't go to the funeral...I still used until Thanksgiving 2019, then Jesus Christ saw fit to heal me. Now, thanks to the little church I attend I'm able to share what God did for me..the pastor and the good Lord allows me to host a sobriety meeting.

Kinsey:

Love to hear this story of redemption. I'll give Kasey credit. I asked for new readers to share something about their lives and then Kasey comes out firing. One step at a time, Kasey. Keep stacking good days. Stay connected to good people. Stay involved in your community. Continue to be an asset.

– Steve G. is another new reader:

I'm 80 years old, have registered as Democrat , Republican, Independent, & Peace& Freedom....

I've supported every President elected to office regardless of "Party". I support the office ofPresident of the United States of America. I'm a military veteran, fiscally conservative, but socially liberal- I support the greatest democracy in the world.

However, I have always questioned one thing:

How do Democrats get to label their party as "progressive"? What 'progressive' policies do they support? Better yet, what do they actually support?

Fraud- Waste-Corruption?

Open borders?

Iran?

Socialist-Communist "leaders"?

A weak United States?

Capitulation diplomacy?

Sal Stewart appreciation: This is the baseball we grew up loving

– Dusty T. checks in:

I sincerely appreciate you shining a light on Sal Stewart. I miss these kinds of players, and am getting severe Judge/Ohtani fatigue. Being an AZ resident/Diamondbacks fan, we are so blessed to have Corbin Carroll, who plays the same as Stewart and is on an absolute tear this season. But just like Stewart, because he plays in AZ, there isn't much coverage of him, which is a shame.

Bring back sacrifice bunts, stolen bases, line drives in the gap, and the unwritten rules!

Kinsey:

For those who didn't watch, Stewart had another monster game last night and is providing protection for Elly De La Cruz, who hit two bombs last night. Folks, I told you last week that the Reds at +380 to win the Central was meaty. That number is now down to +330.

WKRP is coming to Cincinnati?

– Greg E. couldn't believe this one:

Don't know if you saw this (or if I'm the only one to have thought you'd be interested), but it looks like WKRP will officially be a call sign in Cincy radio sometime soon.

Stay tuned Cincinnati: WKRP is coming to town for real, North Carolina station's director says

Kinsey:

Here's the money quote from that link: "I cannot, by contract, tell you when. I cannot tell you who. But I can tell you, direct to the camera, WKRP, after 48 years, is coming to Cincinnati," D.P. McIntire, who runs the media nonprofit that is auctioning the famous call letters, told The Associated Press. "Book it! It’s done!"

Now I need to figure out what those call letters were worth at auction and, if you own the call letters, can you promote them on shirts, hats, etc. You Boomers go nuts over that show and have tons of money to burn. Depending on how much the call letters went for at auction, this might be one of the best business deals of the year.

Screencaps readers who don't feel sorry for AAU parents blowing through thousands for their kids to play basketball

– Kevin in Toboso, Ohio writes:

Am I the only one who really doesnt want to hear parents complain about the cost of their AAU, Travel baseball team, etc.? You are the parent, be one and say no. Your kid might be mad but he/she will get over it if they have been raised right. Take them fishing or camping or just for a hike somewhere. Cheaper and i bet they'll make better memories.

The child worship has to stop. As my pops once told me, "You'll never get everything you want, but your mom and I will make sure you have everything you need." Please stop complaining about the costs and just quit doing it. Your kids will survive.

– Pilot Jason in NE Indiana says:

Thanks for all the work in producing the Greatest Daily Column in America (TM)

I've written before, but let me re-introduce myself...I'm a retired Air Force pilot and current pilot at a major Air Line (you know it since you frequent DTW). I'm the guy who wrote last year to tell the story of commemorating the D-Day airdrop in Normandy. A fellow Midwesterner born and raised, I appreciate the IYKYK jokes you supply every day and the kinship with all the other "fly-overs" Screencaps provides.

Thank you for sounding the alarm bells about AAU sports and the death of rec leagues. When I was in high school, I played in 3 baseball leagues one summer and my family was out a total of $200 and very little travel. Unfortunately, my 7th grade daughter (#3 of 4 girls in the family) has been brought into the AAU basketball orbit, but we did it with our eyes wide open and saw a scam for a scam. Her middle school coach started his own team with her teammates this year and is actually focusing on fundamentals, teamwork, and having fun in response to a bad experience they all had last season. They don't expect to win much this summer, but the bigger goal is to improve for next school season. While the cost is more than I'd like, it is about 1/3 of the horror stories you hear. I saw some truly atrocious "influencer" behavior last year and would not have let my daughter play again this summer if her school coach hadn't taken action.

Since my schedule is all over the place, I can't join TNML, but you have inspired me to up my stripe game when I am able to mow.

Keep up the good work, and keep the pilot instagram high on the algo.

– Tom B. in Alexandria, VA checks in:

Joe, great column as always. I have read the recent emails and watched the video that was recommended. All I have to say is people need to know more about state 529 plans. They are better than youth sports for your child’s education.

For the Thursday Night Mowing League members

– Robert shares:

In regards to the green grass loving, turf cultivating, blade curating specialists frequenting screencaps, I want to recommend a little guy on YouTube with big energy: He's the cut-the-grass, trick-out-the-mower, and have fun man of the people readers have been looking for: MowerMike.

Try this one on for starters, in which he upgrades the mower with machete style blades, crashes a drone, and penetrates deeply into the mesquite jungle beyond his yard in pursuit of seeing how much work a big boy zero turn can do:

The repair videos are good too, saved me hundreds of dollars with fuel pumps and PTO changes at home instead of going to a shop.

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That is it this morning with the sun shining in and 80 degrees on the horizon. The birds are chirping. Mowers will be running today. Spring is in the air. We're all alive and breathing. Let's go have a productive, positive, fun day of life.

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