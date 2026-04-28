Opening day at Six Flags St. Louis ended in chaos after brawl with as many as 100 people broke out

Opening day at Six Flags St. Louis ended early on Saturday with police on the scene. They were called after multiple brawls involving as many as 100 people, most of whom were juveniles, broke out at the park.

This particular amusement park is one of seven properties that were recently sold by the main Six Flags company to a new owner, Enchanted Parks. There was apparently a need to set the tone early with the new ownership.

Park guests weren’t going to be waiting around until the blistering heat of the middle of the summer, with scooters everywhere you turn clogging up walkways, to let tensions erupt. This was going down on day one of the new season, in the spring, to get those expectations in the books.

Eureka Police Chief Michael Werges told First Alert 4 that officers responded to the scene quickly and were able to disperse the crowd before the chaos went any further. About a half a dozen or so juveniles were detained as a result of the fighting.

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But, according to Chief Werges, there were no injuries reported and, thankfully, no damage done to the amusement park. Could you imagine a world where the park had to be shut down for repairs due to damage from an out-of-control 100-person fight on opening day?

That would be un-American. We have to have the freedom to overpay for entrance into an amusement park to then stand in long lines, sweat our asses off and eat garbage while dodging an unbelievable number of overweight people on scooters.

I was prepared to be extremely upset on behalf of the people of Eureka, Mo., had they gone beyond closing the park on opening day early. I don’t want to see anyone denied the joys of your average trip to Six Flags or any other amusement park for that matter.

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Think of the Dippin' Dots. An amusement park many years ago was the first place that I was introduced to "the ice cream of the future." What if that experience was taken from a small child?

Get it together people, we can’t have that.