DC-area mall shut down after multiple fights in food court, 3 teens hit with riot charges

Three teenagers face riot charges after multiple fights broke out inside a Washington, D.C.-area mall and forced authorities to close the shopping complex Saturday evening.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia, where they found "a very large crowd in the food court and numerous fights happening simultaneously," the Arlington County Police Department said in a news release on Sunday.

Video shared on social media shows a massive police response inside the food court.

Despite the large police presence, "the crowd remained disorderly and fights continued to occur," police said.

A 13-year-old girl pushed an officer and resisted detainment, police said. The girl was eventually taken into custody with the help of other officers. She was charged with riot and assault on police.

A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody after assaulting a store employee, a police officer and mall security personnel, according to authorities. She was charged with assault on police, two counts of assault and battery, injury to a person in a riot and obstruction of justice.

A 14-year-old boy assaulted an officer and resisted arrest, police said, adding that a knife was recovered when he was taken into custody. He was charged with assault on police, riot while carrying a weapon and trespassing.

Some responding officers, mall security personnel and a store employee reported minor injuries, police said. The two teen girls detained were also treated for minor injuries.

Authorities closed the mall and evacuated patrons as a safety precaution. The mall reopened as scheduled on Sunday with police conducting increased patrols in the area.