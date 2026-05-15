A replica of KITT from 'Knight Rider' got a traffic ticket in another state despite being in a museum

You'd think that one way to make sure you never get a traffic ticket in the mail is to stick your car in a museum and just not let it taste the sweet freedom of the open road.

Well, you're wrong.

It turns out that it doesn't even work if the car in question is a replica of KITT, the car from the David Hasselhoff talking car classic, "Knight Rider."

The Volo Museum is a car museum outside of Chicago, and one of the cars on display is a replica of KITT, the Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am voiced by the great William Daniels (who went on to play Mr. Feeney from "Boy Meets World").

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It's a cool piece for any car collection, but you can understand why the museum was confused when it got a ticket in the mail claiming that KITT had gotten caught going 36 mph in a 25 mph zone in Brooklyn.

The car had never been out of the museum, let alone left the state, but sure enough, according to the Associated Press, the ticket came with a photo showing a black Trans-Am with a California plate that read "KNIGHT" getting caught on a traffic cam.

That, of course, is the same plate seen on the show, and the same one on the Volo Museum's replica.

So, how did a real ticket wind up getting sent to a museum that owns a replica of the car from "Knight Rider?"

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Well, no one seems to know. New York City hasn't explained, and the museum is as confused as the rest of us.

"The fact that we’re legally tied to a movie prop is interesting," Volo Museum marketing director Jim Wojdyla said. "We’re known for having our Hollywood cars from TV and movies, but I have no idea how we got registered from a ticket in New York to the plates in California to the Volo Museum in Illinois. We’re still trying to figure it out."

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Oddly enough, the same Trans-Am has been tied to five more unpaid tickets in New York City.

The museum has requested a hearing to fight the ticket, and I get the sense they will probably win.