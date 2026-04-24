Olivia Dunne washes cars in her "Baywatch" swimsuit, Nick Saban likes a "wide a--" & ESPN ruins something else

Final Friday of April? Don't mind if I do! Big day. Big weekend. Big finish for us as we inch closer and closer to summer.

Night 1 of the NFL Draft is done, even if ESPN couldn't keep up. God, was that awful. Just painful. We'll get into it.

But first, let's start this class off right. It's the weekend, after all. All gas today. No brakes. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps — the one where Olivia Dunne dusts off her Baywatch swimsuit and gets to work washing some cars. It's called making a living. Look it up!

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, Nick Saban likes a "wide ass" (who doesn't), and last night's draft gave us a couple all-time moments.

OK, grab you a BUSCH LIGHT even though some of you think I'm a juvenile for drinking it, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Olivia Dunne plays in the suds

No, I did not get my Busch Light Apple yesterday. They didn't have it at Publix, and the kids didn't quite seem like they had another trip in them, so I'll check out the Walmart this weekend and see where that gets me.

As for the Busch Light ... it appears some of you are NOT a fan.

From Gary E. in PA:

Dude, enough with the bud pimping. It's time to move on from that swill and get some grown up tastes in beer.

FOX NEWS SPORTS HUDDLE NEWSLETTER: SPORTS WORLD REACTS TO THE TRAGEDY IN MINNEAPOLIS

Stop acting like a little kid in Junior High that raids his dad's fridge and finds the beer he sees on commercials all the time and thinks this must be really good stuff.

Bud is the evil empire of beer. It's a crappy product that just can afford to advertise.

And getting all giddy over some lame light beer that has apple juice poured into to is just plain embarrassing.

There is great grown-up beer out there, do yourself, and us a favor and try to find some.

Good God. Sorry, Gary, that I like Busch Light. I also like Miller Lite, if that helps? What's the grown-up beer I'm missing out on? Someone let me know.

And please don't say anything with the letters I, P or A in it. Not for me. I live in Florida. It's 4,000 degrees down here year-round. I don't know anything strong. I don't need anything hoppy. I don't need anything that's so dark, I can't see through the glass.

Yes, we like light beer down here. We drink to stay hydrated, first and foremost.

Now, I'm not a snob. Beer is beer. I don't care what it is. If there's only one beer in stock, I'm drinking it, no matter where I am. Some folks refuse beer if it's A) too light, or B) too dark. I have never, in my life, refused a beer.

As for Gary ... if he hates my beer choice, I would imagine my whiskey shelf full of Kentucky Gentleman ain't gonna thrill him, either. Oh well. I like what I like.

OK, let's rinse off with Livvy and get this class started:

What a week of #content!

I assume the new "Baywatch" reboot will be awful. Why? No idea. Most reboots are. I guess I'm just playing the odds here.

That being said, I'll be dialed in this fall when it premieres just to see how Livvy is as an actress. I don't care about the hot girls in swimsuits aspect of it. That's nothing in today's world of social media.

Back in the day, folks were enamored with "Baywatch" because of just that. You can see hot girls in bathing suits any time you'd like in 2026. That's basically all Elon's Twitter is at this point.

But can she act? That's what I'm excited for. Big moment here for MLB's First Lady. Can't wait to see how she handles it.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a big week. Yes, we're gonna be NFL Draft-centric today. Duh.

Saban, McVay & ESPN

I mean, just a solid week of #content. As always, the draft delivered, even though some new folks around here don't agree.

Like Tim P!

Rather sad that the first round of the NFL draft is your "greatest night of the year!" I quit watching this football garbage after one of your hero’s, Colin Cancernick and his racist scum buddies, took a knee. Haven’t watched it since and sure as hell haven’t missed it one bit. You need to get a life! Fall is a beautiful time of the year. Get out from in front of your TV and go see some of it instead of being a "football moron!" Really pathetic! Just saying…….

I mean, what a humdinger! I'm going to guess that Tim comes courtesy of our new Fox News audience. Just a hunch. That's fine. Everyone's opinions are welcome in this class. It's a safe space. Tim sounds like he's on our team, just not the biggest fan of the NFL. That's cool.

I will NOT tolerate someone accusing me of being buddy-buddy with Colin Kaepernick. That's too far. Colin Kaepernick is a scumbag. No argument there. Take it down a notch, Tim! But, welcome to class!

OK, let's rapid-fire this class into a big weekend. First up? Let's check in with Nick Saban!

Incredible. God, I love Saban. He's the best. Everyone loves a wide ass, including Nick Saban. Least surprising thing ever.

Nick, by the way, wasn't done with the #content!

Okeedokee! Put Nick Saban firmly in the NO camp when it comes to UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence. To be fair, I was a bit confused when I saw a UCF player go in the first round, too. Didn't think that was allowed in the NFL Draft.

Next? Speaking of Saban and ESPN's draft coverage ...

Did anyone else notice it last night, too? I did right off the bat, and it only got worse as the picks continued to flood in. Just an awful night from ESPN, and, frankly, NFL Network. I purposely stayed off Twitter for the first six picks. Eventually, I hopped on, and the first thing I saw was a spoiled pick ...

... from a team that was selecting THREE spots later. That's how far ahead of ESPN the internet was last night. It was pathetic. I don't know who's at fault, by the way. Part of me wants to blame the NFL for making the players walk four miles down that dumb tunnel after they're picked. And can we please stop making them try on their little hats in front of the mirror? That's just insufferable.

Get picked, walk in a straight line to the stage, take your hat from the commish, give him a hug, and move it along. Let's streamline this in 2027, please.

FOX NEWS SPORTS HUDDLE NEWSLETTER: SUPREME COURT FACES TEST OVER PROTECTING FAIRNESS IN WOMEN’S SPORTS

OK, that's it for today — and this week. And what a week it was! We started out a little bumpy, but I think we're re-finding our footing now. Next week will be smooth.

Take us into the weekend, Sean McVay. And congrats on a great pick!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

How bad was ESPN last night? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.