Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Supreme Court faces test over protecting fairness in women’s sports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

TURNING POINT – Tuesday marked the Supreme Court’s first foray into the debate over transgender athletes’ participation in women’s sports, an issue that has fueled state bans and figured prominently in the Trump administration’s agenda. The Education Department said it will enforce Title IX based on biological sex. Continue reading …

SILENT TREATMENT – ACLU attorney Joshua Block declined to answer questions about harassment allegations involving his client, a transgender athlete, after West Virginia Attorney General John McCuskey addressed the claims. McCuskey addressed the allegations at a news conference Monday. Continue reading …

UNDER FIRE – Justice Samuel Alito pressed an attorney representing a transgender athlete in Little v. Hecox on how the law defines "woman" and "girl" for equal protection purposes. The attorney agreed schools may separate teams by sex and that doing so requires a clear understanding of what it means to be male or female. Continue reading …

TAKING SIDES – As the Supreme Court mulls cases over whether biological males may compete in women’s sports, influential figures across sports and politics have staked out clear sides. At least 77 amicus briefs filed ahead of the review underscore the stakes. Continue reading …

CHAPTER CLOSED – Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 NFL seasons and one Super Bowl title. His decision came hours after Pittsburgh’s AFC wild-card loss to the Houston Texans, when the Steelers’ offense struggled despite forcing three turnovers. Continue reading …

BLAME GAME – The Philadelphia Eagles fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after a wild-card round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Former Eagles center Jason Kelce said Patullo shares responsibility for the offense’s struggles but added that players also failed to meet expectations. Continue reading …

MESSAGE SENT – During Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee players were booed by the home crowd, and Giannis Antetokounmpo — amid trade rumors — booed back after converting an and-1 layup. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS –The New York Giants became the first team to land an in-person interview with John Harbaugh as they push to close their courtship of the coveted coach. Team sources told FOX Sports the Giants are prepared to offer him "almost anything he wants." Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair drew attention during ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" broadcast by wearing eye black that read "Stop the genocide," a message widely interpreted as referencing the war in Gaza. OutKick’s Armando Salguero examines whether the statement could violate NFL policy. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Aaron Rodgers said he is "not making any emotional decisions" about retirement, as questions swirl about when he will decide his future. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd raised the issue while asking whether a decision could come soon. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION