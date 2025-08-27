Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Sports world reacts to the tragedy in Minneapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CALL FOR CHANGE – Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers called for tighter gun control laws on Wednesday, hours after a shooting rampage at a Minnesota church left two people dead and several others wounded. Continue reading …

'PRAYERS TO EVERYBODY' – Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle said news of the horrific shooting that left at least two people dead and 17 others injured at a church in his team's home city left him heartbroken. Continue reading …

IN SOLIDARITY – Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham reacted to the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis. "Nothing but prayers for Annunciation Catholic School. Just horrific and pure evil," she wrote in part on X. Continue reading …

BIG LEAGUE MOVE– World Series champion Mark Teixeira is throwing his hat in the political ring. The former New York Yankees first baseman announced his campaign for Texas’ 21st Congressional District. Continue reading …

SHE SAID YES – Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday after two years of dating. Continue reading …

STARTING LINEUP – Social media users drafted Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker as one of Travis Kelce’s groomsmen for his wedding with Taylor Swift after the couple announced their engagement. Butker faced criticism last year over his commencement speech at a Catholic college in Kansas. Continue reading …

‘PRETTY AWESOME’ – In a sit-down with Fox News Digital, Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson sent his well-wishes to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Continue reading …

CALLING THE PLAY – Ed Kelce, the father of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, shared some details on his son's proposal to pop star Taylor Swift. Continue reading …

PUSHING BACK – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed allegations that his coaching decisions "sabotaged" Shedeur Sanders’ performance in the final preseason game of the season. Continue reading …

DEPTH CHART – Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel — not Shedeur Sanders — has been named the backup to 41-year-old Joe Flacco heading into Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Continue reading …

PARTING WAYS – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Shilo Sanders. The defensive back was ejected from the team's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – During a recent sit-down on "The Joel Klatt Show," former college football coach Urban Meyer offered a blunt assessment of the sport's most talked about quarterback, Arch Manning, ahead of the highly anticipated Ohio State-Texas showdown. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Spencer Rattler earned the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback nod over rookie Tyler Shough. The selection came after a lengthy quarterback competition. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre questions whether the largely inexperienced Arch Manning will live up to the hype in his first full season as the starter at Texas. Watch here …

