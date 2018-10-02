Programming

New AmpMe app hopes to bring high-quality sound to your phone
One Montreal-based startup wants to give you a portable sound system that you can take to parties, to picnics, or only just as far as your living room. On Thursday, AmpMe announced the launch of a new free mobile app that syncs music across smartphones for a communal listening experience. By playing music together through multiple phones, the app is designed to produce that rich speaker-produced sound just through iOS and Android-supported phones and tablets.
IBM’s Watson is fast becoming the smartest cognitive computing system around. On Thursday, IBM announced that Watson expanded its set of cognitive APIs (application program interfaces) and tools available to developers who create apps and products using the supercomputer’s capabilities. The move further solidifies Watson’s reach in a number of industries from law to healthcare and education. The announcement was made at IBM’s forum on cognitive and artificial intelligence where the company announced that a new West Coast hub for Watson in San Francisco.
5 powerful Windows 10 laptops for students (and their parents)
For those heading back to school, make sure you upgrade your gear. For serious computing, that means a thin and light laptop running Windows 10, the new operating system from Microsoft that uses a cleaner, more appealing interface. These systems offer a few perks...some of which might also appeal to parents of the student. When you go shopping, keep in mind that the extra features are what really dictate whether the laptop meets your needs.