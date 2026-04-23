Catching your wife in bed with the neighbor took the fun out of swinging, and how soon is too soon to move on?

It’s Thursday again and on Thursdays at OutKick we set aside a few minutes for romance. Not just any romance, True Romance. I’ve been at it for a little over two years now, the first column dropped back on April 11, 2024, and they haven’t told me to stop doing it yet.

So here we are headed back into the woods of romance. We have a couple of heavy hitters leading the way and getting the path ready for us to follow. Kim Kardashian, an obvious romantic at heart, packed on the PDA in the ocean in Malibu with Lewis Hamilton this week.

How did the photographers know they were going to be there? That’s not my focus. All I know is I’m glad the call was put in so that we could have such a moment on the books. This is the real Kim K. She’s a lover, not a fighter.

I said that we have a couple of heavy hitters leading the way and I meant it. No, the other heavy hitter isn’t Lewis Hamilton. He can frolic in the ocean all he wants, but it takes more than that to be considered a heavy hitter in the eyes of this hopeless romantic.

The other one is Sydney Sweeney. Lost in all the Euphoria headlines and goings on as it relates to her lingerie line lately, was a significant development in her personal life. She finally went Instagram official with her boyfriend Scooter Braun.

What a day romance had when that finally took place. It’s hard not to smile at that news, and not just because she’s dating a guy named Scooter.

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Admittedly, it’s not on the level of two women brawling next to the casket at their lover’s funeral , but not much is. That’s why we go on these journeys each week.

This week is one of reflection. We have questions that need to be answered.

Should catching your spouse in bed with the neighbor take the fun out of swinging? And how long should you wait after your long-term relationship ends to have the new special someone move in?

Before we dive into that, go follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook. Send your emails here sean.joseph@outkick.com (anonymously if you prefer) and you can me on Instagram and Twitter .

Catching his wife in bed with the neighbor suddenly took the fun out of swinging

How could this have all gone wrong? A married man with four years of swinging with his wife under his belt is now looking for a boring one-on-one relationship again.

He was first introduced to the swinging scene by a former boss who invited the couple to one of his "special parties," the husband wrote to the Daily Star. The couple was shocked at first, but then joined in on one of the "games" at the party after being won over with flattery and have been into swinging ever since.

That was until he caught his wife in bed with a neighbor of theirs. Lines have been crossed, there are hurt feelings, and the two of them can't see eye-to-eye anymore.

"Things got unpleasant and complicated at the end of last year when my wife started a secret affair with one of our swinging neighbors. I caught them red handed together in our bed and hit the roof," the husband explained.

"She’d broken our bond and gone behind my back, which is not how we roll. I accused her of being secretive and cheating even though I’ve had sex with dozens of people right in front of her."

Behind his back and in their bed. How could she have done this? What about the bond and how they roll? They don't sneak around for action with other people. They do it at parties with others like adults. Or so he thought.

His wife is now accusing him of having double standards and he can't help but agree. He has been with others, but he's always been open and honest about it. She's the one who started a secret affair, not him.

Is the solution to go back, if they can, to a traditional old school relationship? That sounds reasonable, but won't that need for adventure eventually get the best of them both? They'll just end up cheating on one another, right?

I have a better solution. Okay, maybe not better but I have a solution. These two have come too far to turn back now. They need to dive deeper into it. What do they have to lose? Not the marriage. He didn’t go anywhere when he uncovered his wife's secret affair. They're going to make it work and I, for one, am rooting for them.

This Week In True Romance

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How soon is too soon for the new special someone to move in?

A couple in their mid-20s, he's 26 and she's 25, just couldn’t make it to seven years together. The seven-year itch was too strong and they broke up the day before their anniversary.

They had purchased a home together last summer and it was the boyfriend who ended it. Although, she got the impression that they "were just going to be on a break."

That was until she took a look at the security cameras and saw a new girl that he's handsy with bringing things into their house just three days after they had broken up.

"He said that he had made it clear we are not together and that he needs a roommate. He was bowling with her in his league and saw her at the bar the day after we broke up and asked her to move in," she wrote on Reddit about asking him what was going on.

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"On the phone they both insisted that he never cheated on me. But then she bragged about cooking in our kitchen for him and giving him sexual favors on my couch."

His new special someone is a 34-year-old divorced mom of three. In other words, she'a a catch. She had her own relationship end with an ex-boyfriend of hers and might have some personal issues that makes it seem like she doesn’t have custody of her kids.

It sounds to this hopeless romantic like there might be more to this story.

Three days doesn’t, on paper anyway, appear to be enough time to put a seven year relationship in the rearview. That's, of course, ignoring what some people say about the abilities of a divorced woman in her thirties with kids to make you forget about your ex-girlfriend in just a few days.

Long story short, she flushed seven years down the drain. I'm confident there were many, many signs that her ex wasn’t the right one, but I'm equally as confident that she was able to repeatedly ignore them without skipping a beat. Sometimes your boyfriend breaks up with you to be with an older divorced mom and that's a good thing.

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Do you believe in "happy wife, happy life"? And why?

Let's wrap this week's column up with another question. Why not? This question is one that's been debated, and will continue to be debated, until the end of time. Is there something to happy wife, happy life?

Here's some of what they're saying about it on Reddit:

I prefer "Happy spouse, happy house"

It's not 50/50, it should be 100/100. If both people are naturally focused on giving their all and invested in the other's happiness, you end up better off than people who litigate every little thing to ensure it's even

Making my wife happy does make me happy, so there is that aspect. Both should seek each other’s joy. So the guy should say happy wife happy life and the wife should say happy husband happy life. They should desire each other and create abounding joy

honestly it feels a bit outdated. i much prefer 'happy spouse happy house' because a relationship shouldn't be a one-way street where one person's mood dictates the entire vibe. if only one person is being prioritized, the other is eventually going to burn out or feel invisible. mutual happiness is the only thing that actually keeps a house stable in the long run lol.

I used to work with a guy who said Happy wife, tolerant life lol. He wasn't married.

Old southernism: if mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy

It’s toxic propaganda. And has the same vibes as "as he should." Don’t marry a twat. Marry a good person who is thankful and appreciates the small things, and who will also do things for you and not let it be one-sided. Everyone deserves this.

I do to some extent. A non-happy wife can really be a huge brain pain from what I've seen. I am very thankfull that my wife isn't like this at all.

Lemme turn that around for ya: I think anyone can agree that an unhappy wife will pretty much guarantee an unhappy life!

That quote is a threat. Everyone i know who’s said it has a bad marriage.

Sounds like a hostage situation.

It's more happy wife, happy wife. We don't matter nearly as much

As long as you don't make yourself miserable making her happy, yes! A good relationship is a mutual admiration and appreciation society. You both make the other feel special.

Society teaches men how they are supposed to treat women, but nobody teaches women how to treat men

All I long for is a quiet, peaceful life. And as long as my wife is happy, there is no need for arguing. So, yes - I do.

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That's it for the latest True Romance. We'll do it again next Thursday. In the meantime, feel free to reach out and answer any of the questions. Or send anything else you want to share, anonymously if you prefer, at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Also, go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook. The DMs are always open.