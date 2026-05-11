Maggie Sajak appears at Savannah Bananas game as Jackson Olson's girlfriend, e-bike near death & MEAT!

Let's get Monday Screencaps off and running with Wheel of Fortune heir Maggie Sajak making it Banana-ball official with trickster Jackson Olson. Legacy Screencaps readers know that I've been a big fan of Maggie going back like 5-6 years when I called for Vanna White to step aside, so Pat's daughter could take the job that was rightfully hers upon Vanna's retirement.

Instead, Vanna refused to retire, even when Pat hung up his work boots. To her credit, from everything I can gather, Maggie, 31, has been a good soldier as Vanna tries to figure out when to ride off into the sunset.

Why am I such a big Maggie fan? Because she could've turned into the toxic teammate who tried to push the Boomer out the door, but she hasn't. She's been a great teammate while being relegated to some social media role with Wheel of Fortune.

And now she's been rewarded by the locker room gods by finding a relationship with Banana-ball heartbreaker Jackson Olson who is considered one of the biggest catches in trick baseball history. Let this be a lesson to all the toxic women out there. Be like Maggie.

PAT SAJAK'S DAUGHTER FINDS ROMANCE WITH VIRAL BASEBALL STAR AFTER 'BOYFRIEND APPLICATION'

– Duncan gives us an update on the state of Banana-ball: 3 years ago my family won the lottery to see the Savannah Bananas in a minor league stadium. This was when they started to get popular, but not nearly to the level they're at today. Unfortunately the game was rained out and we didn't get to see them. Fast forward to today, and I had free tickets from work. We left after the 5th inning. My kids love baseball, but the game was in the background of the non-stop music, the teams dancing, all of the festivities in between innings, etc. When we got home, we all agreed we were ready to leave after 2 innings. I honestly think they have jumped the shark.

– Ron writes: If you want to put it out there I have access to 5 extra tickets for a Bananas' game in Eugene at face value $300.

Kinsey: I'm only putting it out there because I'm blown away by the price of Bananas tickets. Is that really face value? $60 a ticket?

Paige was great with fans in Charlotte

– Matt from Charlotte reports: Long time reader of Screencaps. Funny you mentioned Paige at the Truist this week. I took a day off for the Wednesday practice day / Pro Am. Pleasant surprise to see Paige playing holes 14 and 15 with Dell Curry, Seth Curry, and SW Kim.She was great to the fans. Taking selfies with anyone who asked.Attaching golf content for you.Keep up the good work.

The transfer portal isn't just here for high school sports, it's going to crush your local high school like I've been screaming for the last two years

From the Wall Street Journal: Teens in Florida, especially in the lucrative sports of football, basketball and baseball, jump from school to school chasing playing time, winning teams, talented teammates, connected coaches and anything else that might put them on the radar of colleges, boosters and corporate sponsors with millions to spend.

In this academic year alone, interscholastic officials have recorded 7,028 athletic transfers, up from 5,688 last year. Elite football players commonly pass through two or three schools and some students transfer eight times, according to a top regulator.

Kinsey: Drip...drip...drip...emailers told me I was crazy when I said D1 high school sports as we know it will be dead in a matter of years. It's only going to trickle down just like travel ball trickled down. FOMO is kicking in, folks. If your kid isn't on one of these top teams, you better find a spot on the B-level high school program.

But here's the hook that I see coming: High schools will farm out their programs to local club organizations that will be bought up by big investors. The price to run these programs will become too much for public high schools. Deals will be pushed for the clubs to cover the finances, via the big investor money and parents who are willing to pay whatever it costs to be on these teams.

Your kids will eventually be the cheap labor to turn massive profits for the investors. The blind parents will walk right into this trap.

How you know it's not your day to die while riding an e-bike

Thanks to Joseph in Elmira, NY for sending this e-bike video out of Bradford, PA. I know some of you guys are hesitant to click on videos because they're a waste of time. This one IS NOT a waste of time. Trust me. Relax, he survives. Check out the dismount upon impact.

The end of the middle school track season & the start of vegetable season

– Greg in Nebraska shares: I went to the last middle school track meet of the year on Friday. Yes it was long. Started at 10 and ended at 4. Seemed much longer. My daughter did long jump at 10:00 which was a good way to start the day. It was over by 10:15. Then it was waiting until about 2 until she ran the 4:00, then another hour or so to wait for the 8:00. Then another hour until the relay. So all together she was participating in events for no more than 10 minutes of the 6 hours.

I did sit in my car with the AC on while doing some work emails so I was a little busy but it was a challenge. I did sit next to a dad friend of mine. It was fun sitting with other parents and yelling for their kids and them yelling for mine. The time was slow but we all made it.

After it was done I went to see if she was riding home with me or on the bus. She saw me and came up and gave me a hug and was so happy I was there. I am glad I was there. Some good things about the meet was getting to see all of the hot moms from the other towns. Some were very impressive. Also I stopped at a BBQ place and got some pork, brisket, ribs and corn bread for the road. That was a great way to end the day.

Monday I am watching high school tennis all day. That is 9:00 til about 6 or 7 at the earliest. Think of me about 2 and know I’ve got another 4 or 5 hours to go.

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Regarding the garden. My daughter and I planted tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries, and peppers today while Mrs took her Mother’s Day nap. I have cattle panel trellises set up. I’ll keep you updated on the growth.

Some of you guys are really getting old

Let this sink in today as you get one day closer to retirement. The VJs you were watching in the early 1980s are at full Social Security age, and OLDER.

The world of food delivery

– Brad S. says: I'm with Chris W. in CA.I don't do food delivery, and have taught my kids accordingly. Now, having worked in food and drink, I always tip, even if it's a few bucks while picking up food from the counter.I did make a delivery exception a few weeks ago. I just had my knee replaced and couldn't drive.

The awesome Mrs. S and my son were at a school event, and my daughter and I were landlocked. She wanted pizza. I didn't have anything frozen to cook up, so we settled on delivery.I ordered online and when it suggested a tip, I clicked zero, since I'm a cash guy and planned to tip the driver handsomely (due to my physical limitations). The website said 25 minutes 'til pizza.

At P minus 20 minutes, I hobbled to the door and waited - cash ready for the tip - and nothing. 25 minutes. 30 minutes... I opened the door to check, and sure enough, the driver was early and had deposited our food on the little table we have for package deliveries. They never knocked, never rang the bell, nothing! I had $15 cash in my hand to give them for a $42 order!It's marketing 101 delivery people! Ring the bell. Look them in the eye. Hand them the goods. Offer plastic ware, condiments, etc. Say thank you! OK, that's just me. Maybe the delivery companies discourage personal interaction, since the psycho level has markedly increased.There have to be some members of the SC fam who play the delivery game. I'd love to hear their thoughts.

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That is it this morning. It's May 11 and we have yet to see a warm-up where you can just sit on the patio in shorts and a t-shirt after a long day of working in the yard. I'm so ready for the 80s. Would it be too much to ask for a light breeze? I'm not going to get picky. I'd even take like 10 mph wind and 82.

Soon. The patio is open and ready for summer. Now I just need the temps to cooperate. Let's go get after it.

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