Pat Sajak's daughter finds romance with viral baseball star after 'boyfriend application'

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Maggie Sajak took a spin at love — and it looks like she hit the jackpot.

The 31-year-old daughter of longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak took to social media to reveal her relationship with Savannah Bananas infielder Jackson Olson.

On April 21, Sajak and Olson both shared a photo of the pair posing in front of a Disney castle, with a simple caption, "Applications closed."

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The heartfelt post comes after Olson’s viral TikTok in December, where he put himself on the market in a cheeky video titled, "2026 boyfriend application."

In the video, he pitched himself as a baseball player who doubles as an on-field dancer, a dedicated Disney fan, someone who knows "more Taylor Swift songs than you" and shared his love for musical theater.

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Now, months later, Sajak’s caption appears to signal that the "application" process has officially come to an end.

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Fans flooded the comments section, celebrating the new couple.

"Pat Sajak's daughter!? Oh my gosh! Wow!" one fan wrote.

"Aww so happy that you have found someone," while another fan quipped, "You solved the Puzzle Jackson!"

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The same day, Olson shared a clip to his Instagram Stories from the holiday classic "Elf," featuring the moment the character Buddy declares, "I’m in love and I don’t care who knows it." The baseball player added his own caption: "Me right now."

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While the relationship may be new to the public, both Sajak and Olson are already well established in their respective arenas.

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Sajak has carved out her own career beyond her famous last name. In addition to her work as a country music singer, she serves as a social media correspondent for the beloved game show "Wheel of Fortune."

Meanwhile, Olson has become a standout personality with the Savannah Bananas, the wildly popular exhibition baseball team based in Georgia. Since joining the team in 2022, he has gained a significant following — over 1 million fans on TikTok — since his energetic, choreographed dance routines are displayed on the field.