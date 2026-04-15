Fed-up dumpster company empties full load onto lawn of customer they say refused to pay bill

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A California trash removal company was caught on video emptying the contents of a dumpster onto the front lawn of a customer they claim refused to pay their bill.

The owner of Express Rental Dumpster in the Bay Area said people moving out of a house in San Pablo had rented a dumpster from the company for debris removal, but the credit card they gave for the transaction became a problem, according to KTVU.

"It's declined. They declined the card," Martin Perez told the station. "They keep saying, like, 'Oh, I'm gonna pay later. I'm gonna pay later. I'm gonna pay later,' and never did. Or say, 'I'm gonna put money on the card so you can charge.' On Monday — happened like Monday — we tried again. Called. 'Oh, I forgot.'"

In footage taken from a Ring doorbell camera, a truck operator was first seen talking to a person off camera. He opened the back door of his dump truck, causing some trash to fall onto the homeowner’s yard. The man then got into the driver’s seat of the truck, backed it up toward the property and fully emptied the contents of the dumpster onto the lawn.

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At one point, a man appears to emerge from the home and yell profanities in Spanish in the direction of the dump truck.

Perez said he already lost money on the dumpster delivery and pickup and would have to pay hundreds more in dumping fees if he took the trash to the dump, KTVU reported.

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Police later responded to the scene and required the driver to remove debris from the edge of the sidewalk onto the property, the station added.

A neighbor told KTVU that the homeowner claimed to have paid for the dumpster.

"She says she paid $700 for it, and then, all of a sudden, I see him back up and dump it all on the ground. I don't really know what that was about," the neighbor said.

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The pile of trash reportedly was cleaned up and covered by a neighbor after being picked through by scavengers.