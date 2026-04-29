Catching the horny landlady teaching your boyfriend mouth-to-mouth is not a sign that it's time to move

There are times in life in which we get too caught up in the moment. We get too swept away in our own personal garbage to realize that all is not lost and everything is going to be just fine.

Having a horny landlady who won’t stop hitting on your boyfriend constantly isn’t the end of the world. Especially if you take a step back and look at the big picture. It’s not as bad as it sounds and it’s certainly no reason to consider moving.

"My horny landlady won’t leave my boyfriend alone. I keep catching her snuggling up to him; sitting on his lap and worse…," the concerned girlfriend wrote to the Daily Star.

What could be worse than snuggling and sitting on his lap? How about she once caught her landlady teaching her boyfriend mouth-to-mouth in her apartment. The landlady had him pushed up against the wall.

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"He was her captive. I pulled her off him with all my might. She claimed she’d just returned from a First Aid course and was simply teaching him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation," she explained.

"Standing up? I’m in no doubt that if I hadn’t intervened then she would have wrestled him to the floor for full sex."

She turned some of her anger towards her boyfriend, but it’s not his fault. He never asked for any of this. He was trying to pick his girlfriend up for a date when this unprompted First Aid course took place.

Another time the landlady showed up after a few drinks and threw herself at her boyfriend screaming, "I’m horny. Service me." She and a neighbor of hers had to throw the landlady in the shower to sober up.

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Now here’s where the real problem is. The apartment is great and the rent is cheap. She’s close to work and her family. She doesn’t "want to move out but this female bulldozer is making life very difficult."

What does her boyfriend think? He made the mistake of admitting that he finds her hot and likes the attention. She’s left feeling like she can’t turn her back.

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She’s missing the point if you ask me. There’s more to this than cheap rent. Her boyfriend learned valuable tips about mouth-to-mouth resuscitation without having to seek it out. Who knows what other teachings the landlady has to pass along to him?

Does she really want to selfishly stand between him and his chance to expand his knowledge?