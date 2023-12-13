'Civil War' movie where president bombs American citizens in near future to premiere in 2024

A different kind of "Civil War" will debut in 2024 ahead of the presidential election, courtesy of a new movie whose trailer just came out.

Written and directed by Alex Garland, "Civil War" is described in a tagline as "a race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge." In the two-and-a-half-minute trailer from A24, the "razor’s edge" appears to be a modern civil war following the secession of 19 states.

The trailer contains various provocative images, including U.S. soldiers and military tanks tearing through American cities during an apparent uprising.

"Do you regret the use of airstrikes on American citizens?" a journalist appears to ask the "three-term" president, played by Nick Offerman.

The narrative of the trailer follows a war journalist played by Kirsten Dunst who leads a team to reach the White House ahead of an invasion by the "Western Forces" of seceded states on July 4th.

A voice remarks, "They shoot journalists on sight at the Capitol."

Another part of the trailer features the team confronted by a group of militants holding them at gunpoint.

"This is some kind of misunderstanding here. We’re American, OK?" one character, played by Wagner Mora, states.

"Okay, what kind of American are you?" a soldier played by Jesse Plemmons responds.

The trailer then climaxes in what seems to be a military strike resulting in the destruction of the Lincoln Memorial.

"God bless America," the president says in a voiceover with what sounds like screams in response.

Few details about the movie have been released, though in an interview with The Telegraph from May 2022, Garland described the film as "set at an indeterminate point in the future – just far enough ahead for me to add a conceit" that is "going to wind some people up."

"Civil War" will premiere on April 26, 2024, a little more than six months before the 2024 presidential election.

