'Dutton Ranch' star Natalie Alyn Lind stirs up speculation about show's future with simple comments

"Dutton Ranch" star Natalie Alyn Lind doesn't have a clue how long the show will last.

Lind joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan's latest "Yellowstone" spinoff as Oreana Lynn Jackson. As I previously predicted, she has turned into an immediate fan favorite.

Sheridan certainly knows what he's doing when it comes to cast.

While it might not be odd, it certainly is interesting that there's been zero formal announcements about the future of "Dutton Ranch."

Will it be one and done or is the plan for Sheridan to build into a similar empire like "Yellowstone"?

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'Dutton Ranch' star doesn't know how long the show will continue

Some new comments from Lind might shine a light on the answer to that question. The talented actress claims she has zero clue how many seasons she's committed to.

'DUTTON RANCH' STAR SHARES INCREDIBLE BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT EXPLOSIVE 'YELLOWSTONE' SPINOFF

"I don't know. I didn't ask my lawyer that. I hope 1,000. I would do this show forever...I love my character, and I love everyone on the show. So, I'm there as long as they want me," Lind told Variety on Monday at the AMAs when asked how many seasons she signed on for.

While Lind doesn't know how committed she is to "Dutton Ranch" or the roadmap, her comments track with executive producer Christina Voros.

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She previously told ScreenRant the future of the show "is beyond my knowledge," following the departure of showrunner Chad Feehan.

Feehan left "Dutton Ranch" prior to season one even premiering.

What's not up for debate is that "Dutton Ranch" is a smashing success with "Yellowstone" fans. It definitely feels more like a continuation of the original saga than a spinoff. That's by far and away its biggest positive. Add in the fact that the cast is stacked, and all the pieces are in place for a lot of success. It would be shocking if there aren't more seasons on the way. Time will tell, but I would expect Sheridan and company to push the limits. Are you already watching? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.