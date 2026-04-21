Heidi Klum attacked the ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ red carpet like a braless superhero

If only we all put in as much effort each day as Heidi Klum does when she hits the red carpet. She doesn’t have to be up for an award. She doesn't even have to be the star of a movie to bring her best.

Much like her impressive topless start to the year, her run of red carpet appearances that followed has been inspiring. She went viral at the Grammy Awards then put on an award-worthy performance at the Oscars.

That's not an easy thing to pull off. Heidi did it in back-to-back months without even blinking. How does she keep doing it at 52? She's remained hungry, and it's made her one of the best supermodels to ever do it.

HEIDI KLUM UNRECOGNIZABLE IN DRAMATIC COACHELLA DISGUISE AS 'TECHNO HEXEN'

If Heidi Klum gets the call, she shows up, and she swings for the fences. She's not banking on her past success. There's still work to be done and a competition to keep awake late at night.

After a small role in the original "The Devil Wears Prada" in 2006, a movie I must admit is on a long list that I haven’t seen, she was back on Monday night on the red carpet in New York like a braless superhero for the sequel.

I understand this is a movie that stars Anne Hathaway, who I assume was there for the world premiere as well. But we're talking about Heidi Klum, who hinted that she was returning in her small role, if it made the final cut.

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That's what kicking complacency in the nuts will do for you. Keep showing up, keep putting in the work and steal some of the spotlight from a 43-year-old actress who was just named People magazine's "World's Most Beautiful" star—which I can't believe is still a thing, but evidently is.

Take notes. Heidi Klum is still getting after it and she's still attacking red carpets like it's the late '90s/early 2000s.