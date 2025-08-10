Heidi Klum suffers wardrobe malfunction during bikini photo shoot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heidi Klum knows all her right angles.

The "America's Got Talent" judge nearly gave fans an eyeful during a swimsuit photo shoot shared on Instagram Sunday.

Klum, 52, posed up a storm in the ocean wearing a pair of colorful bikini bottoms and attempted to cover up on top with seashells.

HEIDI KLUM HITS BACK AT BACKLASH OVER RISQUE LINGERIE CAMPAIGN WITH DAUGHTER

Showing off a fresh red manicure, Klum moved the shells over her chest for the seaside shoot, but needed a star emoji to cover up her assets.

"Woopsy," the German supermodel captioned the snap from St. Barth.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Her dark blonde hair was worn naturally wavy as she leaned up against a rock in the crystal blue water.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

It was back to bed for Klum, who then shared a sweet black-and-white photo cuddling with her husband, rockstar Tom Kaulitz.

The Tokio Hotel frontman and his bride recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Klum previously told Glamour Germany that negativity toward her marriage to Kaulitz was simply due to "spitefulness." Klum and Kaulitz, who tied the knot in 2019, have been on the receiving end of hateful remarks due to their 17-year age gap.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life. I have a great job. I get to travel the world. I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man," she said. "Maybe people don't begrudge me that. Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say — except age shaming. People continue to criticize [in that respect]."

Klum told the magazine that she typically responds to people's questions about the age gap in her marriage with, "How should I answer that?"

"I'm 50 and no longer 20. I'm not a young girl who hasn't experienced anything yet or has no idea about life," she continued. "Time won't stand still for me, and Tom will never catch up with me. I'll always be 16 years older, and I'm aware of that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Klum has three children with ex-husband Seal and one daughter Leni Klum with ex Flavio Briatore.

Seal and Klum first met when the model was two weeks pregnant with Leni. Seal adopted Leni when she was 5 years old.