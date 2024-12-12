Heidi Klum, Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani turn heads in cut-out dresses: PHOTOS

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Mufasa: The Lion King" in a high-neck white Manish Malhotra gown draped in pearls. The backless dress also featured a slit in the back.

The model paired the look with diamond-encrusted metallic silver high heels, but kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum, opting only for a few rings and earrings. Her long blonde hair was parted in the center and flowed over her shoulders.

She styled the look with bold eye makeup, including dark eyeliner and heavy lashes, but also kept it natural with subtle pink blush and lipstick.

HEIDI KLUM UNVEILS HALLOWEEN COSTUME AS ET WITH HUSBAND TOM KAULITZ AFTER SAYING THEIR SEX IS ‘VERY GOOD’

Katy Perry

Katy Perry walked the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball in a shimmering silver gown with a high slit up to her hip, a completely sheer skirt and daring cutouts on either side, held together by strings.

The "Firework" singer wore her long hair parted down the middle and in effortless beach waves. Her makeup look consisted of cat-eye eyeliner, bold lashes and white eyeshadow, with soft blush and a muted red lip.

She accessorized the look with clear pointed heels, a dainty pair of hoop earrings and a pink rose, which she carried around with her. "In my english rose era," she captioned an Instagram post of her in the look.

"Your beauty must be from another world," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another fan added, "You are stunning queen!!" while a third chimed in with "Your beauty is unbelievable."

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani stepped out on the red carpet at the finale of "The Voice" in a white lacey floral dress with sheer cutouts.

The singer paired the look with white fishnet stockings, white high heel boots and minimal jewelry, including gold bracelets and rings. She wore her signature blonde hair parted down the middle and in big curls, with two white hair clips pinning the front pieces back.

Stefani styled the look with a bold makeup look, including a red lip, eyeliner and bold lashes.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her latest movie, "Babygirl," in a custom strapless Balenciaga dress covered head to toe in pink flower petals.

She accessorized the look with black fabric tied in a bow around her waist, as well as a dainty watch around her wrist, multiple diamond rings and dangly earrings.

"Gorgeous ! I want that dress," one fan wrote in the comments section of Kidman's Instagram post featuring photos of her in the dress. "STUNNING!! can't wait to see Babygirl on Christmas!!" another follower wrote.

NICOLE KIDMAN, 57, SAYS IT'S EMPOWERING TO BE SEEN AS 'SEXUAL BEING' IN EROTIC THRILLER

Beyoncé

Beyoncé attended the premiere of "Mufasa: The Lion King" in a figure-hugging strapless black dress with metallic gold dots embroidered throughout, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

The Grammy Award-winning singer paired the look with black high heels and minimal accessories, wearing only a pair of dangle earrings. She kept her makeup look natural and wore her long blonde hair in bouncy curls.

Beyoncé walked the red carpet alongside her husband, Jay-Z, and her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. The family's appearance on the red carpet came one day after Jay-Z was accused of sexual assault, stemming from an alleged incident in 2000. The rapper has denied the allegations.

Both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy voice characters in the new movie, and the proud mom couldn't help but gush about her daughter on social media.

"My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night," Beyoncé captioned photos of Blue Ivy on the red carpet she shared on Instagram. "You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra walked the closing night red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in a strapless shimmering silver bodycon dress with a structured design on the chest.

The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing the look with just a pair of diamond dangle earrings.

Chopra walked the red carpet with her husband, Jonas Brothers band member Nick Jonas.

"Favorite couple," one fan wrote under a video posted on Instagram of the two of them posing on the carpet. Another fan commented, "Stunning as always."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Keri Russell

Keri Russell walked the red carpet at a screening for her latest series, Netflix's "The Diplomat," wearing a sheer red top tucked into a red skirt, which fell just below her knees.

She paired the look with sheer black tights, pointed red high heels and a gray blazer worn unbuttoned over the sheer shirt, giving the illusion of a plunging neckline. The actress kept her accessories and makeup to a minimum, and wore her hair down.