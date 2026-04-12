Heidi Klum unrecognizable in dramatic Coachella disguise as 'Techno Hexen'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heidi Klum loves a theme.

The supermodel looked barely recognizable as she frolicked around the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend in Indio, Calif.

Klum, 52, smiled widely as she raised arms while walking the grounds at the Empire Polo Field wearing a jet black wig with mirrored sunglasses over her eyes.

"Coachella day 2 'Techno Hexen,'" the "Germany's Next Topmodel" host wrote with a social media clip shared Saturday.

SABRINA CARPENTER COMMANDS COACHELLA WITH SEE-THROUGH BODYSUIT AND A-LIST SURPRISES

Klum sported a sheer white gown with layers of fabric cascading down her chest and tucked into the back of a lacy pair of bottoms.

She slung a black leather bag across her shoulder and trekked through the dusty venue wearing fishnets with black-and-white leather cowboy boots.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The mother-of-four made an equally impressive fashion statement the night before to kick off the festival.

JUSTIN BIEBER'S $10M COACHELLA COMEBACK DRAWS BACKLASH AFTER HE PLAYS YOUTUBE VIDEOS DURING HIS SET

Dressed in a white cut-out bodysuit with oversized jeans and a white beanie to match, Klum danced to a Disclosure song on social media before catching the DJ's closing set on the Outdoor stage.

The Victoria's Secret angel was in good company throughout the star-studded weekend.

Katy Perry and boyfriend Justin Trudeau are quite literally heating things up in the desert.

KATY PERRY SHARES PDA-FILLED COACHELLA PHOTOS WITH BOYFRIEND JUSTIN TRUDEAU DURING WEEKEND FESTIVAL

In a series of photos posted on the pop star's Instagram, Perry and Trudeau put their budding romance on full display at Coachella.

In one snapshot, the duo walked hand-in-hand throughout the fairgrounds, and in another, Perry cozied up to Trudeau as the pair enjoyed a snack break.

They later caught Justin Bieber's return after a years-long hiatus.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 32-year-old singer — who was reportedly paid $10 million for his return — took the stage for a headlining performance, only to be met with a wave of criticism from online trolls.

For the first half of the set, Bieber focused on his latest tracks from "Swag" and "Swag ll" before diving into a YouTube-heavy track list.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Tonight is such a special night," Bieber told the crowd while sitting on a stool behind a table that held his laptop. "I feel like we gotta take you guys on a bit of a journey. Do you guys remember this song?"

Bieber played hit songs like "Baby," "Never Say Never" and "Beauty and the Beat" on YouTube, while singing along to the music videos playing in the background.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At one point, Katy Perry poked fun at the moments in between YouTube searches. "Thank God he has Premium," the Grammy nominee, 41, said in a video posted to her Instagram . "I don’t want to see no ads."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.