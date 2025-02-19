Dramatic dashcam footage shows moment Sacramento driver flies off busy overpass: video

A dash camera caught the horrifying moment a vehicle flew off the Interstate 5 overpass onto a busy California freeway on Presidents' Day.

Police responded to the scene of the accident in Sacramento shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday where they found the driver with injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition, police said.

The accident was captured by the dash camera of a driver transiting the freeway below.

Kyman Jeung told local outlet KCRA-TV that he was still "on edge" hours after the incident unfolded.

"It's been hours, and I'm still on edge being so close to what it could have been," Jeung said.

In the footage, Jeung can be seen nearing the overpass when the vehicle and other debris from trees above drop onto the freeway with only moments for him and other drivers to react.

"It all just happened in slow motion. I saw a car falling, and tree parts falling. It was to assess the situation and figure out the least painful way to get through it. So I still had to roll through parts of the trees and whatnot, which was there's no way around that," he said.

Police reported the traffic statement via X and closed West El Camino Avenue between Gateway Oaks Drive and Azevedo Drive until they were able to clear the area.

The driver of the vehicle was the only person taken to the hospital, according to police.