Gina Carano says defending free speech against Disney was worth the cost ahead of Netflix fight

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Nearly 17 years after her last pro fight, MMA pioneer Gina Carano walked into Thursday’s press conference already holding a victory: a landmark legal settlement with Disney, the studio that famously fired her from "The Mandalorian" for her outspoken views.

As she prepares to headline Netflix’s first live women’s MMA event against Ronda Rousey this Saturday, Gina Carano is looking back at the public backlash that nearly sidelined her career.

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After hanging up the gloves in 2009, she stormed Hollywood in 2019 as Cara Dune in "The Mandalorian," quickly establishing herself as a fan favorite in the Star Wars universe.

Two years later, she was dropped from the role of a lifetime over social media posts that challenged the status quo at the height of COVID mandates and social justice awareness.

A national debate sparked over free speech, politics and ideological conformity in Hollywood.

When asked by OutKick at the news conference on Thursday whether she would still stand by her beliefs despite the professional fallout, Carano made it clear she has no regrets. Before her response, "F--- Disney" was blurted out in the crowd.

"Standing up for freedom of speech in this country," Carano said, "I don't apologize one bit for anything that I said. I look back and I have so much confidence in myself because everything that I've said came true. Everything that I have said happened."

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When asked about her impact after taking on Disney, Carano responded,

"Everybody was holding their breath and I didn't, and I'm usually the one that's really relaxed and calm, but I stood up and I spoke out and I paid a heavy price for it. But I would pay that price again and again, because we cannot let what was happening to this country happen again."

Carano has long argued she was targeted because of her conservative views.

This claim became central to her lawsuit against Disney following her firing in 2021, which occurred after Lucasfilm publicly condemned her social media activity. Reflecting on the moment she chose to speak out, Carano described a calm resolve that contrasted with what she viewed as a culture of fear inside the entertainment industry.

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Carano’s legal battle took a major turn in August 2025 when she reached a settlement with Disney and Lucasfilm after a lengthy legal fight financially backed by Elon Musk and X.

"We cannot let go of our freedom of speech even if you don't like it. We need to be able to speak to one another, to open up speech, and we can't lose our rights. There have been people that have been fired whose opinions I disagree with, but I don't think they should be fired."

The agreement was widely viewed as a significant victory for the actress, especially after Lucasfilm issued a statement describing her as a "well-respected" talent and expressing openness to future collaborations.

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Carano framed the dispute as a line she believed was worth holding, even at the expense of her career.

She also warned against what she sees as growing corporate influence over personal beliefs and private opinions, insisting Americans should not fear losing their livelihood because of their views.

"I don't think we should take their livelihood from them," Carano added. "We should be able, in America, to set the precedent of freedom. And I'm not sorry one bit, and it turned out well. Disney settled, and I'm proud of that. That was a huge victory for me."

The Disney settlement provided a legal and financial victory, but for Carano, the last several years have been a grueling marathon of public defiance.

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The May 16 bout, which headlines Netflix’s first live women’s MMA event, marks Carano’s first professional appearance since 2009.

"That was a physical victory," she said, referring to the legal battle. "This is kind of more personal; a reclaim my body victory."

Carano sounded at peace with taking on the Mouse and enduring years of backlash for championing what she believes is her right to freedom of speech.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela