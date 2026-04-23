Comedian suffers wardrobe malfunction on morning show, responds with perfect comeback

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Nikki Glaser spun an unfortunate situation into comedy gold.

The comedian embraced being the punchline while suffering a wardrobe malfunction during a recent appearance on "Live With Kelly and Mark."

Glaser, 41, hugged the husband-and-wife hosting duo before taking a seat, wearing a tiny blue mini dress with knee-high white leather boots.

GOLDEN GLOBES HOST NIKKI GLASER RIPS ALEC BALDWIN, NICOLE KIDMAN IN JOKES TOO PROVOCATIVE FOR TV

As soon as the Golden Globes host sat down, Kelly Ripa quipped, "You can see your underpants."

"It’s just for you," Glaser said, without missing a beat. "Right down the barrel. Sorry, guys."

While Mark Consuelos attempted to shield his eyes with a few note cards, Ripa confessed that a flash never impacted her line of vision.

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"We don’t mind at all," Ripa said before Glaser quipped, "I’ll send you a picture later."

The "Trainwreck" actress appeared on the morning show ahead of her hosting responsibilities at the Time 100 Gala, where she was also honored.

Despite being consumed by the bright lights of the big city, Glaser revealed she went back to her roots to film her latest comedy special, "Good Girl."

"You literally went home to St. Louis and shot it there. How was that?" Consuelos asked of Glaser's upcoming special.

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"I live in St. Louis. I moved back to St. Louis after COVID and kind of just got away from it all and stayed there," she admitted of the show, which was filmed at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

"It was lots of people from high school, you know, people from my Pilates class, my self-tan lady from the strip mall. But it was fun. It's fine, I guess, that my childhood dentist knows about my sex life now. I guess that's appropriate."

Glaser previously confessed that living in St. Louis "feels a bit more relaxed" than when she's based in a big city.

"[Living here] is just wanting to focus on my family while they're still around and healthy, and want to hang out with me," she told "St. Louis on the Air" last year.

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"It's also just being in a town where what podcast [you have], what spots you're doing that night, what parties you're going to, what red carpets you're attending — doesn't matter," she said.

"That's not here, and that's not what people value here. And it just recalibrates me."