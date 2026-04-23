Dave Grohl says the key to keeping his voice healthy is beer and whiskey

The Foo Fighters have a new record coming out on Friday, which means they're doing the rounds to promote it, and in one interview, frontman Dave Grohl provided some insights into how he keeps his voice in shape.

And no, the key is not hot tea with lemon and honey.

It's a bit more "rock and roll" than that.

Grohl was a guest on the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, when he told a story about getting his vocal cords checked.

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"Maybe eight years ago, I had to go get my vocal cords checked out, and I’d never done that," the former Nirvana drummer said, per Consequence. "And the [doctor] sticks the camera down into my throat… And he looks at my vocal cords, and he goes, ’Wow, they look great.'"

The doctor then asked if Grohl did warm-ups before the show or cool downs after to keep those vocal cords of his in shape.

The answer was "no" on both counts.

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So, then how does someone who sings as aggressively as he does and has for 30 years keep his voice in shape?

Well, not something that your doctor would recommend to you.

"And he said, ‘Well, what do you do before a gig?’" Grohl recalled. "I said, ’Honestly? An hour before the show, I’ll open a beer, and I’ll start drinking the beer. I might take an Advil because my knees hurt, my ankles hurt — whatever, I’m old. Then I’ll have a shot of whiskey. And then once the beer is done, I’ll open another beer. Then we’ll maybe have a group shot of whiskey, which we call ‘band prayer.’ Then someone will say ‘15 minutes’ and I open one more beer and have one more shot and then hit the stage.’

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"And my doctor said, ‘Just don’t change what you’re doing. It’s working.’ And I was like, ‘OK, great.’"

Alright, so Dave rocks way harder than the rest of us, but I guess that's what it takes to keep the rock and engine chugging along.

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There aren't too many jobs where this would be a good way to get ready.

Or maybe they'd all be better this way, who knows?