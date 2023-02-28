Image of Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl stealthily helping out at homeless shelter goes viral

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl showed off his cooking skills in images that went viral on Tuesday of him volunteering for a homeless organization.

Several images circulated over social media of Grohl working in a kitchen at Hope The Mission in Los Angeles. A detailed tweet from writer Liz Allman Seccuro got particular attention.

"So, without telling anyone, Dave Grohl brought his giant smoker and cooked/fed barbecue and sides for 500 folks at Hope Mission in L.A. during the storms. Paid for it all. Worked 16 hours. So, when the aliens get here and ask ‘who’s in charge?’, I think we take them to Dave Grohl," Seccuro wrote.

Several other Twitter users shared Seccuro’s tweet, as well as their own praise for Grohl’s volunteer work.

DAVE GROHL BREAKS DOWN IN TEARS ON STAGE WHILE PERFORMING ‘TIMES LIKE THESE’ AT TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT

Atkins Strategies founder Dante Atkins joked, "Dave Grohl is one of the best of us. His music is okay too."

"I love that if I see Dave Grohl trending it’s an automatic ‘Hmm, I wonder what awesome, kind thing he did today.’ Make your thing kindness. Make your thing love. When someone says ‘That’s so (insert your name here)’ make it a positive thought," keyboardist Chris Dudley wrote.

"Dave Grohl for president," Reuters senior correspondent Chris Taylor declared.

Writer Emily L. Hauser tweeted, "The very best of men."

Actress Kellie Martin agreed, "Dave Grohl is a good human."

"Not just a rock star. A star. Period," The Athletic senior managing editor Mike Harris wrote.

Additional sources reported that the photos were from Wednesday morning, and the former Nirvana drummer arrived around midnight with a massive smoker trailer to prepare several meals at the Trebek Center. The singer reportedly worked for over 24 hours cooking food while periodically taking naps in the parking lot in between smoking meats.

REDDIT USERS TORCH WOMAN WHO STORMED OUT OF ENGAGEMENT DINNER OVER NO VEGAN OPTIONS: ‘RUDE AND ENTITLED’

Hope the Mission president and CFO Rowan Vansleve later posted a video of Grohl on his Instagram page, while also praising the musician for his help.

"And in the middle of our 350 mile run to end homelessness, we got the coolest video ever from Dave Grohl, of the Foo Fighters. Not only did I wish us luck, but he cooked for hundreds of people who live in our shelters in the middle of one of the worst storms. Nothing but love and respect for Dave," Vansleve wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Last night, we got a message from Dave Grohl," he added. "Then he cooked BBQ for hundreds [of] people living in our shelters. There goes my BBQ hero."