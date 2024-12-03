Goo Goo Dolls singer hospitalized with pneumonia; band cancels concerts in South Africa

Goo Goo Dolls lead singer John Rzeznik was hospitalized with pneumonia and canceled a series of concerts in South Africa.

Wearing a blue medical gown and black Herschel hat, the "Slide" singer apologized to fans for having to postpone the shows in a video captured from what appeared to be his room in a hospital.

The popular '90s rock band was scheduled to perform in South Africa from Dec. 4-7.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE CANCELS ANOTHER CONCERT ON WORLD TOUR AFTER INJURING BACK: ‘Y’ALL KNOW I HATE DOING THIS'

"Hey everybody, it's John from the Goo Goo Dolls," Rzeznik said from his bed in the video posted to social media. "I'm truly sorry that I cannot be there, but I wound up going to a doctor, and I have pneumonia. And they checked me into a hospital. And I'm stuck here for a day or two.

"We're working on getting back down there as fast as we can, and I will keep you informed about that. I'm just really sorry that we couldn't do this. I apologize that this happened. We'll come down there, we'll make it up to you guys.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Thanks for being patient."

"I'm truly sorry that I cannot be there, but I wound up going to a doctor and I have pneumonia. And they checked me into a hospital. And I'm stuck here for a day or two." — John Rzeznik, Goo Goo Dolls

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Following his video message, updated tour dates flashed across the screen for the end of March.

On Instagram, the band posted, "We’re heartbroken to postpone our South Africa shows. This country means so much to us, and we were so excited to create more memories with you. Sadly, my doctor has advised rest and recovery. Thank you for your understanding — we’ll make it worth the wait when we return in March 2025!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Goo Goo Dolls found mainstream success with the 1995 release of their breakthrough single, "Name," from their fifth studio album. Three years later, "Iris," written for the Nicolas Cage film "City of Angels," earned the group accolades and spent nearly a dozen weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Since releasing their sixth studio album, "Dizzy Up the Girl" in 1998, the band has sold millions of albums worldwide and has continued to tour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In April 2025, the Goo Goo Dolls will join Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde and Lana Del Rey at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, Calif.