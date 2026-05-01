Danica Patrick impresses the MAHA crowd by taking up tennis as her newest fitness workout, bat dogs & MEAT!

I write quite a bit about annoying celebrities who turn into self-help gurus in their 30s because they have nothing else to do in life. One thing leads to another and they're praying to imaginary butterflies, eating dandelion leaves out of their yards and posting inspirational quotes on Instagram.

Danica Patrick has some of those tendencies, BUT, at least she mixes in sports, working out in the gym and then some weird Burning Man Festival content here and there. She actually lives the MAHA lifestyle. One day she's doing deadlifts in the gym, the next minute she's smashing forehands on the tennis court.

This woman is 44-years-old and has hamstrings that just refuse to snap. She has thighs that can crush watermelons. She has forearms that have been through NASCAR wars. Her shoulders are shredded.

She goes bikini skiing. She sucks down wine straight from the bottle. She golfs. She even goes skydiving for fun. You know why the LIBS hate Danica? Because she's physically fit to do all these activities. While the fat purple hairs are busy screaming on Bluesky, Danica is out smashing forehands looking chiseled.

That's why we love Danica at OutKick. She got busy living.

CONTACT ME THIS WEEKEND...just don't send me SMS texts

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The rec baseball season got started with a win on the road last night

It was an absolute battle until the end. Classic rec league nail-biter. Could my boys close out a road win? After jumping out to a 7-1 lead, it looked like we were going to coast last night. The boys put up five in the first and had runners at second and third in the second inning looking to blow it wide open when their center fielder made a nice catch on a ball to prevent what could've easily been a run-rule night.

Instead, we had a rough 4th inning. The ball started finding holes on defense. The opponent started running the bags and it was a battle for survival. In the 5th, with a 9-8 lead. I told Screencaps Jr. I needed an inning out of him. He got the first two outs, but then, he got into a jam. He had runners at second and third with two outs. Tough spot. Pressure packed. You could feel the tension in the air.

He proceeds to get the next hitter on a called third strike. Inning over. We manufacture two insurance runs in the top of the 6th, Screencaps Jr. throws a 1-2-3 bottom half of the inning and we sneak out with an opening night win.

You're damn right I'm exhausted: mentally, physically, emotionally. I have kids complaining of wrist injuries. I have a kid that magically has a heel injury. I have two kids who miss practice and games for soccer. My Indian kid is back in India, I think. Those of you who've been through these battle for survival wars know what I'm going through right now. You know what it's like to create lineups with so much uncertainty. Will I have nine players on a nightly basis? Who knows.

What matters is that we're 1-0 and that's one fewer game we have to play in June when I want to be on the patio suckin' down Kona beers and listening to Yacht Rock by the pool. Saturday morning, we get back at it.

– J Shep reacts to Thursday Screencaps: "Choke out the other team. Not physically. In a figurative way." Made me laugh as it reminded me of a story from when I coached my then third-fourth grader's Y soccer team. Was always preaching that the kids attack the ball, even as a defender. Don't wait, be aggressive! During a game, one of the boys was just standing there watching a boy from the other team dribbling. I yell from the sideline, "Don't watch, attack him." Our boy runs up, shoves the other player, and gets the ball. Whistle blows, foul called, I have to bring our player to the sideline and explain that I meant he should be aggressive like we practiced. Learned a valuable lesson that day — kids who listen, well, they really listen. And take what you say literally. Always made sure to say "attack the ball" after that!

Boy, Adam really let me have it

All I said is that Bud Light chose its path and it was a complete and utter disaster. That turns into this DISGUSTING message from Adam, but I kinda like it. It shows the anger that's inside these people. It shows how distorted they want this world to look if they got their way. It proves everything I've ever written about Adam and people just like him.

– Meanwhile, Rick in San Diego writes: Joe, that was the best article I’ve read in a long time. You are a Master at what you do. Cheers.🍻

– Shashi R. writes: Your article boils down to "Sex sells and that's what I want". Absolutely nothing wrong with feeling that way but very silly to make it seem like a political issue.

Kinsey: But it is a political issue. Remember the party that had a trans dude with giant fake implants on the White House lawn? That was celebrated by the lefties as liberation, or something stupid like that.

– Megan F. emails: I’m sitting in Chilis having lunch and looking at the news. Your article on Bud Light’s marketing is cracking me up - it is really making my day "Seriously guys, email me. I will help" Priceless. ThanksMegan (I’m 75. Used to watch Mays and McCovey and the Alou brothers at Candlestick for $3 third base line ticket)

– Al writes: I enjoyed reading your column about Miller Lite Ads, in contrast to Bud Light. I continue to be shocked that the marketing manager at Bud Light, who called Bud Light’s customers "fratty and out of touch," actually thought that was a winning strategy.

– Jack B. has experience in this industry: I enjoyed reading your post about Miller Brewing marketing vs Bud Light. As a former executive in the beverage alcohol industry with a rich experience in marketing, a very wise person once told me "give the consumer what they want" and you will be successful. AB grossly errored in their approach by building a campaign around a Tranny or whatever that was.

Everyone from the CEO on down that signed off on that campaign should have been relieved of their positions. That was not conceived and executed by the Marketing VP that was identified in the news alone. A big company does not put something like that out there on their biggest brand without the approval from their bosses.

They got what they deserved on the market share loss and never have really recovered from it. The amazing part of this story is that other companies followed suit and also failed. They lose sight of the task they are charged with and that is to sell their brand to consumers, not engage in whatever the flavor of the month social cause is happening at the time. All morons.

Harvey D. fires back at Brandon in Pinckney for adding 'tucky to a SW Ohio town's name

– Harvey D. emails: I apologize if my previous comment caused any offense; I certainly didn't mean to upset you. I don't need anymore ppl with defense contacts being ticked at me! The reference I used is something that has stuck with me for over 40 plus years, dating back to when I was doing gopher work for a general contractor all over the Miami Valley. This was long before Fairfield Commons and gentrification. (Yes, I can say I remember when all this was farmland!) At the time, the old tradesmen used that term because they said the area was full of people who had moved out of Huber Heights!

April in Italy

– Ken G. is on the road and reports: Traveling through Italy can’t stop me from reading Screencaps everyday. I figured I share some meat from Bologne (including some fish meat)

That is it this Friday morning. There are so many new readers. So many emails to go through. So little time. Between Thursday Night Mowing League –– yes, I held a Facebook Live press conference last night after baseball –– and life, these are busy times.

But, that's life, and we must soldier on. One foot in front of the other. I know this, when I turn off my work computer later tonight after building Saturday Screencaps because we have a 9 a.m. baseball game tomorrow morning, I am going to crash.

Let's get May off to a great start. Go crush another day of work, life or retirement. Have a great day.

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