Ella Langley crushes online troll with just four words, reminds the internet she doesn't miss

You best not miss if you come at the throne.

Ella Langley continues to prove day after day that she's on an unstoppable run in the country music world.

Her latest album is dominating the genre; she currently holds the top-two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been dropping enough viral content to keep fans entertained.

The bigger the platform, the bigger the critics.

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Ella Langley crushes internet troll.

Langley shared a video this week on TikTok of her shredding on a guitar, and the video, as you'd expect, gained immediate traction and attention.

All things considered, it's about as vanilla as it can possibly get, but don't let the haters know!

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A troll hopped in the comments claiming "Ella isn’t even playing the guitar."

She didn't like that one bit, and needed just four words to respond.

"How’s your moms basement," the "Nicotine" singer fired back.

Now, I'm willing to overlook Ella's grammatical error in her response because that's not the point. The point is she fired back an internet killshot, and just needed four words to do it.

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There's something very odd about internet trolls to me that I will never understand. Everyone is tough behind a computer screen. Not so much in person.

Imagine taking a shot at one of the most successful entertainers in the country .... over whether they're actually playing a guitar.

Some people need a reality check, and Langley is here to hand it out.

What do you think of Langley firing back? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.