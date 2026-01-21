Gabbard slams Democrats' 'hostility towards God,' condemns anti-ICE agitators who stormed church

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard said the incident involving anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitators who descended on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minn., is an example of what made her leave the Democratic Party, slamming what she described as her former party's "hostility towards God."

"One of the main reasons I left the Democrat Party was because of their hostility towards God and those who have faith in or are trying to cultivate their love for God," Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in 2022, wrote in a post on X.

"Those so-called 'protestors' who tried to intimidate and terrorize innocent women, children, and men in the Minneapolis church is just another example of their hostility towards God and His worshippers. Such behavior is demoniac and should be condemned by everyone, and those who took part in such intimidation tactics should be held accountable."

In October 2022, Gabbard, who had previously served as a congresswoman for Hawaii and ran for president as a Democrat, announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party. At the time, she denounced her former party as an "elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness."

MINNESOTA PASTOR CONDEMNS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS WHO INTERRUPTED SERVICE: ‘SHAMEFUL AND UNLAWFUL’

On Sunday, anti-ICE agitators stormed Cities Church congregants in St. Paul, drawing widespread outrage and condemnation from Christian and political leaders. In one video circulating online, agitators can be heard chanting, "Justice for Renee Good," and "Who needs justice, we need justice," as they stood inside the church during the service.

Minnesota has seen anti-ICE unrest since the fatal ICE-involved shooting of Renee Nicole Good on Jan. 7.

Cities Church lists eight pastors of varying roles, including David Easterwood, who shares the same name as the acting director of ICE’s St. Paul field office, though it has not been confirmed whether the two individuals are the same person.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cities Church via their online form to seek confirmation.

Following the demonstration, the Justice Department launched an investigation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said, "Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law."

ANTI-ICE PROTESTER WILLIAM KELLY DARES PAM BONDI TO ARREST HIM AFTER MINNESOTA CHURCH DISRUPTION

"If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails," she added.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on social media that President Donald Trump "will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship."

Additionally, Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, said she and her team are looking into whether the agitators violated the FACE Act, which has a section protecting people exercising "religious freedom at a place of religious worship."

"There is no low these radical leftists won’t stoop to," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital Monday morning. "Jacob Frey and Tim Walz have whipped these rioters into a frenzy and turned them loose to wreak havoc on Minneapolis."

"Frey and Walz should be ashamed for inciting such chaos, but the Trump Administration will continue enforcing the law," she added.

