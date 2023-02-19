'Woke' California university slammed for 'dehumanized' initiative encouraging students to tell on professors

College students are pushing back against a "woke" California university for encouraging students to tell on professors for racism if they aren't called on "consistently" during class.

Campus Reform correspondents Courtney McLain, Emily Sturge, and Darryl Boyer joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the broader issues at hand with the far-left infusion of the "woke" agenda in college classrooms.

"I believe when Francis Bellamy wrote One Nation under God, Indivisible, we oftentimes overlook that word indivisible," Boyer told Rachel Campos-Duffy. "We must stop dividing our nation and come together as one… I spent a considerable amount of time in higher education. I spent my undergrad at the University of North Florida. Now I'm at Florida State University working on my graduate degree, and I've never felt like I've been discriminated against based on the color of my skin."

"And it just really makes me feel dehumanized when people can be able to tell on their professor for racism," he continued. "That really takes away the credibility for when things like that may really be happening."

California State University Monterey Bay has faced criticism for urging non-White students to report "race-related stress" under the Personal Growth and Counseling Center tab on its website.

"Document acts of racism or intolerance. Don't ignore or minimize your experiences, and think broadly about what could be an act of racism. It doesn't have to be an overt act (e.g., professor consistently not calling on you or minimizing your contributions, curriculum racially biased, etc). Talk to someone you trust, and report it," a webpage on "Coping with Racism and Discrimination" says.

According to the university website, race-related stress can cause psychological symptoms like anxiety, depression, paranoia, and self-blame, as well as physiological health concerns such as heart disease, hypertension, and muscle tension.

"Students of color who experience stereotype threat may begin to believe that their peers do not regard them as individuals, but as representatives of their racial/ethnic group," the page reads.

McLain, who is a student at University of Central Florida, noted her angst surrounding the move, citing concerns as to how it affects academic progress.

"I am seeing more and more of this diversity, equity and inclusion being forced by my school, and I'm frustrated because I feel like I'm not learning as much academically as I could because we're putting so much money into this," McLain said.

"We're seeing this in more and more schools across the country, that these students are just being believed automatically, which worries me because when I need to go to my administration about a problem, they don't want to believe me, since sometimes these students are actually saying things that are incredible," she continued.

Sturge is a student at the University of Florida, and she argued the left is "winning the culture war" through the avenue of "woke" education in America's classrooms.

"I think this story is just yet another example of wokeism taking over college campuses," Sturge said. "We're seeing the left inject this woke ideology into college classrooms because this is how the left is winning. They're winning the culture war because they're injecting it into our course curriculum."

"These things are absolutely crazy, and we're seeing these things happen in California, and so we feel like it's far away off in a blue state," she continued. "But here in Florida, we're also seeing that, too. We're Florida students, and we're seeing these woke ideals in our classrooms."

Despite the widespread effort of the far left, the trio touted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis,' R., efforts to counter indoctrination in the state's classrooms.

